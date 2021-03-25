'MunchieBus' ready to roll as Billings' first convenience store on wheels

"It came at the right time with COVID," Garcia, Crowder's brother-in-law, said. They plan on sanitizing the bus after each customer shops onboard.

The bus has been housed in Garcia's detailing shop. He manages the bus' inventory and helped with its conversion from passenger bus to functional convenience store.

Since its inception, the three have worked to keep the bus a secret—only venturing the bus out of the shop once to refuel.

Now, they’re ready to launch the bus and the app. They plan on beta-testing with friends and family through the weekend and opening to Billings and Lockwood on Monday.

“We have groceries, we have milk on here that has to sell, so she’s going to start going whether we’re ready or not. It’ll start going and then we can fine tune or fix things as we go," Crowder said.

As they get started, McIntire, Crowder and Garcia plan to take turns driving the bus. Later, they’ll expand and hire delivery drivers and extra bus drivers to take shifts.

They haven’t quite nailed down hours of operation yet, and want to get a feel for what demand will look like.