Mural project splashes color across the YMCA's Youth Center

The west-facing wall of the Billings Family YMCA's Youth Center jumps out from its surroundings and can be seen from the turning lane on Division Street.

The new mural painted there was created by Tyson Middle and the Underground Culture Krew, a Billings-based artist collective. The project, part of the larger Youth Center renovation project at the Y, was already scheduled for late March. The sudden arrival of COVID-19 led to discussions among leaders at the Y as to whether the project should continue.

Kim Kaiser, Billings Family YMCA CEO, said it made most sense to continue. The funding for the mural were donor dollars earmarked specifically for the project. Plus the rubberized ground cover for the playground had not yet been installed. Painting the mural now made the most sense, she said.