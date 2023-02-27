Editor's note: This is the second of two stories examining Yellowstone County's rising homicide rate. On Sunday, we profiled a family still grieving a murdered son.

Dozens of families have mourned violent deaths in Billings since 2020.

Last year ended with 16 homicides in Yellowstone County, according to preliminary data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Although fewer than the record-setting 19 reported in 2020, homicides trended upward compared to 2021. For Billings, the past three years have been the deadliest in recent history.

"I think that is going to be a new average,” said Lt. Brian Krivitz with the Billings Police Department. “I think that once communities start seeing those kind of numbers, it’s really hard to come back down.”

BPD has investigated 42 of the 45 homicides tracked by DPHHS from 2020 through 2022, the remaining three occurring outside of the department's jurisdiction. The two deadliest months during that time, according to BPD data, occurred last year in January and December with three deaths each. The oldest victim was a 67-year-old woman, and the youngest an 11-year-old boy. The average age of the victims in BPD's homicide investigations is 30.

All but two homicides in the span of those three years were carried out with a weapon. One person was beaten to death, and another strangled. While weapons used in Billings homicides have included knives and glass bottles, Krivitz said, most involved firearms. The vast majority of people killed in Billings have died from handguns, but rifles and shotguns have also been used.

Krivitz said at least three homicides were carried out with stolen firearms. BPD investigators could not find the guns used in at least two fatal shootings.

According to countywide data, six of the homicide victims were 19 and younger and eight were 40 or older. The majority, 12, were between the ages of 30 and 34. Of the 45 homicide victims tracked by DPHHS between 2020 and 2022, 12 were women.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, people of color make up only about 15% of the county’s population but they represented more than half of all homicide victims from 2020 to 2022. Five of the victims were Black or Hispanic, and 18 were Native Americans.

Homicide has remained a leading cause of death for Indigenous people in the United States for years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC published a report that documented American Indian and Alaska Natives homicides from 2003 to 2018. Of the 2,226 homicides included in the report, about half were killed in metropolitan areas.

Law enforcement officers in Yellowstone County, most of them members of BPD, shot and killed four people in the past three years: one man in 2020 and three in 2022. In October of 2020, police killed 29-year-old Cole Stump during a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Avenue C. Police said Stump had been carrying a pistol and refused to show his hands while he was being arrested. A coroner's inquest found the shooting justified in January 2022.

In February 2022, Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed 40-year-old Raymond Dupree Jr. who allegedly pointed a pellet gun built to resemble a handgun at the officer and several others in the area of Broadwater Avenue and Seventh Street West. In November 2022, a jury ruled the shooting was justified following a coroner's inquest.

About two months later, Curtis Dean Yellowtail died of multiple gunshot wounds fired by BPD officers and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper in a parking lot on Industrial Avenue. Yellowtail led cruisers with several agencies on a chase that looped around Billings, BPD Chief Rich St. John later said, and ended when he crashed a Nissan hatchback near Fireside Lanes.

When he eventually got out of the vehicle, he had what looked like a handgun pointed to his head. When police fired non-lethal rounds at Yellowtail, St. John said, the the force spun Yellowtail around and he pointed the gun at law enforcement, who opened fire. Photos published of the gun by BPD showed it to be a toy cap gun.

Billings police officers killed 19-year-old Michael Morado about a week later in an exchange of gunfire near North Park. A traffic stop became a car chase that ended with a shootout in an alleyway off Burnstead Drive. A BPD sergeant was wounded by a bullet, and 13 BPD officers were placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

All but one of the 42 homicides investigated by BPD from 2020-2023 have been solved, Krivitz said, meaning a suspect has been arrested or identified. Manuel “Manny” LaMere Martinez was found dead from gunfire near the Evangelical United Methodist Church in the area of Fourth Street West and Broadwater Avenue in late November 2020. The 30-year-old grew up between Billings and Tacoma, Washington, the Gazette previously reported. He was trying to return to Tacoma the night he was shot, according to his friends and family. More than two years later, BPD are still searching for a suspect.

A BPD crime analyst provided a map of homicides investigated through the city during those three years, plotting them by date. Although certain areas overlap in terms of frequency of homicides, Krivitz said, one address keeps repeating itself as far as homicides and shootings: The Colonial apartments at 223 S. 27th St.

A common denominator in homicides, Krivitz said, is drugs, particularly fentanyl in the past year. He also said there are a string of factors attached to violent crime such as overcrowding at the county jail, addressing mental health and recidivism among those on probation and parole that are entwined with the fact that Billings sits along a drug corridor between Chicago and Seattle.

“I think once these higher numbers (take root), it’s going to take a multi-faceted approach to address all of these factors in order to bring that number back down,” he said.

“And honestly, I don’t know what the answer is.”

The initial call of a homicide in Billings can have investigators at a scene for 18 to 20 hours straight, Krivitz said. And that investigation can stretch out for months or even years. Adding to BPD workload and the spike that homicides has brought, Krivitz said is that the Investigations Division is short staffed.

Detectives assigned specifically to investigate murder and attempted murder have decreased, wrote BPD Det. Jeff Chartier in a statement to the Gazette. Those detectives are referred to as general or major crimes detectives.

Chartier is president of the Billings Police Officers Affiliate for the Montana Federation of Public Employees, and has been with BPD for nearly three decades. Some detectives, Chartier wrote, have retired in recent years and others have been promoted to sergeant and moved from the Investigations Division to the Operations Division. Detectives transferred from major crimes to specialties like drug interdiction, auto theft and child exploitation have not been replaced.

There are additional detectives and officers with the Investigations Division serving in specialty functions, Chartier wrote, like street crimes, drug task force assignments, forensic computer lab examination and fugitive task force roles.

“However, they are not detectives who routinely handle this community’s continuing increase of shootings and stabbings,” he wrote. “As a result of manpower losses and the unreasonable burden, young detectives often seek promotion or transfer. Also, recruitment within the agency has suffered and fewer police officers are interested in competing to achieve the position and title of detective.”

The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office has charged 22 people with deliberate homicide from 2020-2022. In that same period, county prosecutors filed charges of attempted deliberate homicide six times, and charged two people with deliberate homicide by accountability.

“I don’t want to say it’s the new normal, but you’ve got three years of data,” Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said. “You have three years of higher numbers than we’ve had historically, so it’s possible. I just don’t want to agree with that because I’m a Billings kid and it just really bothers me.”

Twito has discussed the reason for the rise in homicides with community leaders, he said, but it’s difficult to find. As a county attorney, he said, he’s never seen so many guns on the street.

“This is speculation, my opinion, but in light of what I’ve seen in the trend of whether it’s homicides or crimes of violence, when law enforcement comes in and talks to folks,” he said, “I would say undoubtedly there are firearms in every public place you go. Every restaurant. Every bar."