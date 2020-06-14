Music Scene: faves at the Pub Station Taproom and Concert Hall

I’ve been saying that Billings needs a really, really good alt-country band For a few years now. The genre is exploding and Montana loves it. Well, ask and you shall receive. Front-man and namesake Lee Calvin writes country songs that could fit just as well in the 90’s as they do in 2020. Like the other artists on this list, they feature top-flight musicians. You can’t fake alt-country. It demands excellent musicianship, while staying loose and authentic. The Coal Cars are just smart, talented, good dudes that seem to keep getting better and better. Their music makes me want to throw on a trucker hat and crack a cold one, except I just can’t pull off a trucker hat like Lee does. The boys recently released their first album, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.