Music Scene: faves at the Pub Station Taproom and Concert Hall

Grant Jones
When an artist hits as hard in an intimate coffee shop as he does on a stage backed by Billings’ best musicians, you know they have something special. You just can’t argue with good songwriting. At the risk of sounding “basic”, Grant Jones just hits me in the feels. Raw authenticity, dynamic guitarwork, and thoughtful prose create an incredibly relatable and introspective brand of folk Americana. He frequently performs solo at a variety of Billings events, and gets together with his full band and a few times a year, which features heavyweight Billings musicians Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Keller Paulson and Phil Griffin.
Deathwish
As I get older, I find myself mellowing out a bit (as one does). Deathwish is not mellow, and I still have a huge soft spot for heavy, chaotic, in-your-face hardcore/punk/metal. Especially the kind that’s performed with precision and comes from an authentic place. Front-man and songwriter Riley Haynie puts it ALL out there both emotionally and physically. Deathwish songs are short (usually under 3 minutes), but it’s a non-stop freight train, yet somehow still groovy in its own way. Every musician is locked in and precision-tight while still headbanging, jumping, breaking things, and sweating everywhere. I feel bad for all of their necks. Someone gift these boys a massage.
Calvin and the Coal Cars
I’ve been saying that Billings needs a really, really good alt-country band For a few years now. The genre is exploding and Montana loves it. Well, ask and you shall receive. Front-man and namesake Lee Calvin writes country songs that could fit just as well in the 90’s as they do in 2020. Like the other artists on this list, they feature top-flight musicians. You can’t fake alt-country. It demands excellent musicianship, while staying loose and authentic. The Coal Cars are just smart, talented, good dudes that seem to keep getting better and better. Their music makes me want to throw on a trucker hat and crack a cold one, except I just can’t pull off a trucker hat like Lee does. The boys recently released their first album, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.
