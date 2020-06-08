Musselshell County deputy fired last week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Musselshell County Sheriff's deputy, who had been with the department less than a year, has been fired.

Sheriff Shawn Lesnik declined to elaborate Monday, saying the matter remained under investigation.

The sheriff did not identify the deputy, but said he was hired in September 2019.

"A deputy was let go from the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office on June 5 in the afternoon at about 3 o'clock, give or take, and everything else is under investigation," Lesnik said.

Perry Johnson, executive director with Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Bureau said he had been in contact with Lesnik and that though the case remained with the sheriff's office, he believed it could be eventually forwarded to his agency for POST review.

"We have not received an allegation of misconduct from the Musselshell County Sheriff," Johnson said by email. "It is my understanding that at some point the sheriff may choose to send an allegation to POST. However, it is an allegation, and nothing more. POST would review and move forward as it deems appropriate."