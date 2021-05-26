Mysterious headaches lead to emergency surgery for Colstrip teen

Kenzie took the news in stride.

"I just sat there looking at the ceiling," she said with a laugh. "My mom was really nervous."

Cami said her first thought, of course, was cancer; they have a family history of it. She was relieved when she learned the tumor was benign. In fact, Cami and Kenzie learned from Goodman that the tumor was likely hereditary and that Kenzie had probably been born with it.

Seeing the images, Goodman recognized the danger the tumor posed and the problems it could cause. But it was also an issue he'd seen before.

"It happened to be a problem I was comfortable with," Goodman said.

He felt confident in his ability to operate and remove the tumor. The trick, he said, was getting everything ready quickly. It's a lot of steps to prep for this type of brain surgery and get it all ready in one night.

"That's surprising," Kenzie told Goodman. "Because all you guys were so calm."

That sense of calm was something Cami deeply appreciated that night.

"He made me feel very confident," she said of Goodman.