Mysterious headaches lead to emergency surgery for Colstrip teen

Cami Rogers always knew it was going to be serious.
Her daughter Kenzie, 17, hadn't been feeling right or acting normal for more than a month. She kept having intense, unexplained headaches and couldn't find her balance to the point where sometimes she couldn't stand.
By the time they ended up in the St. Vincent Healthcare emergency room and learned Kenzie had a massive tumor at the base of her skull, Cami Rogers felt all her concerns and worries vindicated.
But it was a terrifying feeling. Kenzie needed immediate, emergency brain surgery.
"It makes you wonder how close we were," Cami Rogers said.
The problems began in December. Kenzie, a junior at Colstrip High, was getting headaches more and more frequently, figuring it was just from having to wear a mask all day.
But the headaches got worse and soon she had trouble keeping her balance. Kenzie talked to her mother and they made an appointment with the family doctor, who told Kenzie she likely needed her eyes checked.
The answer didn't sit well with Cami and so they sought out a second doctor who told them Kenzie's issues could be related to inner-ear problems or even a brain tumor. He told Cami they could schedule an MRI with a neurologist for April. It was February.
"It felt like we weren't getting anyone to listen," Cami Rogers said. "I just knew something was going on."
Just after that second appointment, Kenzie deteriorated to a point where Cami knew she needed immediate help.
"One night I was really sick, sweating," Kenzie said. "My mom said, 'We're not waiting anymore. It's time to go.'"
They made the 120 mile drive from Colstrip to Billings and headed for St. Vincent; Cami had learned the hospital had a dedicated neuroscience department.
Dr. Stuart Goodman was the neurosurgeon on call that night. Kenzie's brain was scanned when she and Cami arrived at the ER and Goodman logged on from home to look at the images of Kenzie's brain.
"I saw immediately (the tumor)," he said.
Kenzie had a hemangioblastoma, a noncancerous tumor that had formed in the lower part of her brain.
Her headaches and loss of balance were the result of the tumor creating a blockage preventing the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, which surrounds the spinal cord and brain. Technically known as obstructive hydrocephalus, the blockage causes fluid buildup in the brain, which can cause brain damage and lead to death.
Given the tumor's size and Kenzie's symptoms, Goodman told the Rogers that Kenzie would need surgery immediately.
Kenzie took the news in stride.
"I just sat there looking at the ceiling," she said with a laugh. "My mom was really nervous."
Cami said her first thought, of course, was cancer; they have a family history of it. She was relieved when she learned the tumor was benign. In fact, Cami and Kenzie learned from Goodman that the tumor was likely hereditary and that Kenzie had probably been born with it.
Seeing the images, Goodman recognized the danger the tumor posed and the problems it could cause. But it was also an issue he'd seen before.
"It happened to be a problem I was comfortable with," Goodman said.
He felt confident in his ability to operate and remove the tumor. The trick, he said, was getting everything ready quickly. It's a lot of steps to prep for this type of brain surgery and get it all ready in one night.
"That's surprising," Kenzie told Goodman. "Because all you guys were so calm."
That sense of calm was something Cami deeply appreciated that night.
"He made me feel very confident," she said of Goodman.
Kenzie was back at St. Vincent on Wednesday for her three-month check up, which included an MRI of her brain. She and Goodman sat in an examination room in the hospital's Neuroscience Center where he was able to show Kenzie just how large the tumor had been and how much healing had happened to her brain since its removal.
"I haven't had a headache since that night," Kenzie Rogers said. "I feel alive again."
This year, the hospital's SAINTS 2021 event will focus on raising funds to enhance and expand St. Vincent Healthcare's neurosciences department and will be held outdoors at Camelot Ranch on July 30. The evening includes food, drinks, and live music.
St. Vincent's Neuroscience Center serves 16,000 patients a year. The Neuroscience Campaign, funded in part by SAINTS 2021, will support several clinic and program enhancements, including a remodel of the Neuroscience Center and construction of a state-of-the-art multiple sclerosis infusion center.
Reporter Rob Rogers is not related to Kenzie Rogers and her family.