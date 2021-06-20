Mystic Lake camper in Gallatin County bitten by bear Saturday

A person camping near Mystic Lake in Gallatin County on Saturday was bitten by a bear and then flown to a hospital for treatment, according to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.

The incident is one of two involving bears last week in the Bozeman Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in which "improperly stored food attractants played a contributing role," district Recreation Program Manager Wendy Urie said in a statement Saturday night.

The forest service on Saturday also found an abandoned warm campfire and the federal agency is warning people to both property store food and ensure campfires are dead when put out.

The person was bitten a couple hours after dawn while they were roughly 10 miles up Sourdough Trail near Mystic Lake, and the incident set off an emergency closure Saturday that the forest service said it would be reevaluating Sunday.

The closure includes Sourdough Trailhead, Moser Cutoff Trail, South Fork Bozeman Creek, New World Gulch and the single track known as Wall of Death at the 5 mile point on Sourdough, according to the U.S. Forest Service.