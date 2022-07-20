N. Cheyenne Board of Health members object to their unexplained dismissal

The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council has removed its entire Tribal Board of Health without notice, say members of the board.

Joe Fox, Jr. was a member of the Tribal Board of Health after previously serving for 16 years as a tribal councilman and vice president of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

“We have been treated very unfairly by the current Tribal Council,” he said in a statement. “We were never consulted, nor was our opinion sought out before this removal. In this situation, due process was not rendered to us as the duly appointed and confirmed members of the Tribal Board of Health.”

Geri Small was also a member of the board of health. She was the first woman elected tribal president.

“As a member of the Tribal Board of Health, we have done nothing wrong and we want the community to know this,” she said. “I have tried to reach tribal council members and the tribal president to get clarity on why they made this drastic decision without consulting us. Policy must be followed.”

Millions of dollars in federal funding are negotiated annually with the Indian Health Service for the Tribal Board of Health to meet the health needs of our people, she said.

“If the Tribal Council fails to follow policy, this funding could be in jeopardy,” Small said. “For the Tribal Council to appoint themselves as an Ad Hoc Tribal Board of Health, and remove us without a rationale, is a flagrant abuse of power and lack of due process.”

Tribal leaders could not be reached for comment.

Barbara Clubfoot, who also sat on the board of health, said she has been unable to get tribal leaders to talk to her.

“Nobody will return my call or explain why they removed us during this critical time as we are preparing for funding negotiations with the Indian Health Service,” she said. “I serve on other boards and commissions and have never been treated so disrespectfully. We’ve done our best to address the health needs of our people as board members.”