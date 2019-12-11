Taco John’s in Billings and Laurel is holding its annual Nachos Navidad fundraiser.
Through Dec. 25, a portion of the proceeds from all sales of Nachos Navidad will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County. Taco John’s will also collect change to donate.
This is the seventh year Taco John’s has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, according to a press release from the restaurant.