The 11th annual NADC Economic Development and Procurement Conference will take place July 30-Aug. 1 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, located at 1223 Mullowney Lane.
The 2019 theme focuses on encouraging being proactive, sharing resources, celebrating successes, discovering opportunity, inspiring innovative solutions, and sustainability strategies.
According to a press release from the Native American Development Corporation, this year’s conference will feature speakers, informative panels, resourceful vendors and entertainment.
Conference topics include:
- Creating supportive business environments on reservations.
- Development of business strategies that leverage public and private resources.
- Economic and community development.
- Procurement and entrepreneurship.
- Health and wellness.
On July 30, the NADC and the Procurement and Technical Assistance Center will also host a matchmaking session and Community Career and Job Fair. During the session, area contracting officers will be available for one-on-one consultations and provide opportunities for contracting.
For more information including a full schedule, or to register, go to nadc-nabn.org.