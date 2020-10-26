Names of 2 tow truck drivers killed Sunday released

The two tow truck operators killed in a crash early Sunday morning on the interstate were identified Monday by the Stillwater County coroner.

One of the victims was 37-year-old Nicholas Ryan Visser. Visser was from Billings, according to Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem.

The other victim was 28-year-old William Casie Allen. Allen was from Reed Point, according to the sheriff.

Visser and Allen were on foot working to recover a vehicle early Sunday morning near mile marker 414 on I-90 between Columbus and Park City when they were hit by a pickup truck towing a trailer.

According to a crash narrative released Sunday night by the Montana Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old driver of the pickup truck was trying to avoid colliding with a semi that had slowed ahead, and tried to pass him. After moving into the passing lane where a tow truck was recovering a vehicle, he hit Visser and Allen.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver and the driver of the semi were uninjured, according to MHP.

An official report from the medical examiner is still pending, but according to the Stillwater County coroner blunt force trauma is the likely cause of death for both Allen and Visser.