NAMI offers free classes, support groups

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, offers fall classes for individuals and families grappling with mental health challenges. Classes are free and available to anyone who would benefit from information and support, according to a press release from the organization. NAMI support groups are also continuously available to adults and family members.

"Peer to Peer" is an eight-session course for adults living with mental health challenges. It provides an educational setting focused on recovery that offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope. The class will take place at the NAMI Billings office, 3333 Second Ave. N., Suite 150, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 7-Dec. 2, with the exception of Nov. 25.

NAMI “Basics,” a six-week education course, is designed specifically for parents and other family caretakers of children and adolescents experiencing mental health challenges. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this class is being offered online, and is self-paced.

A peer support group, Connection, is being held online twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays and available to any adult with a mental health condition.

Starting in October, NAMI's family support group will meet online the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

To register for any of the classes or join a support group, go to www.namibillings.org. More information is also available online or by calling the NAMI Billings office at 256-2001.

