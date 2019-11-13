Catholic Social Services, St. John’s United Family Services, and Montana Child and Family Services are again joining Wendy’s and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to celebrate National Adoption Month and National Adoption Day.
This year’s celebration in Billings will take place on Saturday at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. From 10 to 11 a.m., Judge Michael Moses will finalize the adoptions of 13 children for eight families. Recognition will also be given to families who finalized an adoption anytime in 2019. Wendy’s will be providing a light lunch and refreshments for the event and presenting each family with a special gift, according to a press release from Wentana LLC.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information on adopting a child, go to dphhs.mt.gov/cfsd/fosterparent.