Bikes are coming to kindergartners in Billings and Laurel as part of a program to teach them how to ride.

HDR, an engineering, architecture, environmental and construction firm, will deliver the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program this month to Highland and Laurel elementary schools, an initiative to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.

The program launch will include a bike reveal, an introduction of the Learn-To-Ride Program and a presentation with information from school staff and HDR representatives.

HDR provided an $150,000 donation to All Kids Bike, designating $18,000 to three schools in Montana: Highland Elementary in Billings, Laurel Elementary in Laurel, and Arlee Elementary in Arlee.

By teaching kids to ride a bike in school, All Kids Bike is getting as many kids on bikes as possible, as early as possible. The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program boasts an inclusive, proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum that offers every child the opportunity to experience the joy of two wheels.

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program launched in March 2018 and so far over 800 schools across all 50 states are participating, teaching thousands of children how to ride over the next decade.