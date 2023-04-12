April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Family Tree Nurturing Center will be placing pinwheels on the Yellowstone County Courthouse Lawn at noon on Thursday with county Commissioner Mark Morse and Billings Mayor Bill Cole, who will each read a proclamation.

The placing of the pinwheels is part of the Pinwheels for Prevention, which highlights Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Family Tree Nurturing Center and Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center work hard to prevent abuse before it ever happens by utilizing the Nurturing Parenting Program, recognized internationally as an evidence-based curriculum for over 30 years.

Classes are held once a week for three months and childcare is provided for the children during that time. Children learn the same weekly topics as adults, taught through engaging activities at their developmental level.

In addition, Family Tree Nurturing Center provides parent advocates, in-home mentoring, an on-site licensed child therapist, supervised visitation, free respite childcare and resources.

The center also provides parenting programs at the Montana Women’s Prison, which has shown great success. Family Tree Nurturing Center is a proud partner with Best Beginnings and Parent Connect, all local health organizations and HRDC.