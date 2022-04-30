National Day of Prayer celebration taking place on May 5

Thursday, May 5, is the 71st annual National Day of Prayer. Congress passed a law in 1952 setting aside one day each year. In 1988 a law was signed by the president to make the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer. Even before 1952, many presidents, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, called for a day of prayer. The National Day of Prayer Task Force is the Christian expression of this national observance.

According to the Bible, prayer is the one thing that can bring healing to our land. It would be a great thing for our community and our country if peace prevailed. Many of us long for a decrease in crime, drug, poverty and suicides. It would sure be great to not have the divisions caused by politics and race. God promises to bring healing to our land if we will unite together and pray according to 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (NKJV)

In Billings, there are several opportunities for you to join in prayer.

9 to 10 a.m. – A virtual prayer meeting led by high school and college students will be on Facebook Live at “Montana National Day of Prayer” from the Capitol Rotunda in Helena.

Noon to 1 p.m. – A prayer event will be held on the Yellowstone Courthouse lawn in downtown Billings led by pastors and Christian leaders

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., the Billings House of Prayer will be open for prayer.

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., there will be a gathering at Parkhill Church led by various pastors and Christian leaders.

In addition, there is a national broadcast prayer at 6 p.m. There are many other opportunities throughout Montana and all other states at www.NationalDayofPrayer.org. If there are further questions, email Scott.Darling@NationalDayofPrayer.org.

