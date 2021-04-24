National Day of Prayer events to be held May 6

On Thursday, May 6, members of the community are celebrating the 70th observance of the National Day of Prayer. Congress set aside this day in 1952 for people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force is a Christian expression of this national observance. The 2021 theme is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty.”

In Billings, there are several opportunities to unite in prayer:

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Virtual prayer gathering led by high school and college students broadcasting from the State Capitol in Helena. This event will be available on Facebook under Montana National Day of Prayer.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Annual prayer gathering on the Yellowstone Courthouse lawn in downtown Billings, led by local pastors and Christian leaders

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Billings House of Prayer, 2700 Second Ave. N, will be open, focusing on different topics each hour.

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Evening gathering at the Billings House of Prayer led by various pastors and Christian leaders.

In addition, at 6 p.m. a nationally broadcast prayer meeting will air on many networks, including GodTV, plus Facebook and the national NDP website. Find details about it and many other opportunities throughout Montana and all other states at www.NationalDayofPrayer.org. Email Scott.Darling@NationalDayofPrayer.org with any questions.

