National Guard begins screening passengers at Billings airport

The Guard members had been preparing since morning for the incoming flights and said working with the airport has been easy.

An American Airlines flight from Dallas arrived around 11 a.m. on Friday with a total of eight passengers. Two passengers opted out of the voluntary screening. None of the six passengers screened registered fevers.

An emergency medicine physician, Dr. Alexander Cianflone who lives in Cody, was returning from working at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday.

He said he wasn't screened at his other connections, and appreciated getting screened by the National Guard in Billings.

"They're nice," he said. "They're doing their jobs."

Cianflone, who was wearing a face mask, said he felt that wearing a mask while in public was crucial to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Teresa Bullock, a Billings resident traveling home from her horse ranch in Dallas, went through the screening process. Her puppy, Ruger, didn't have his temperature taken.

"It's good to be cautious," Bullock said. She owns the Cutie Patootie Boutique and Smile Bright, USA both in Rimrock Mall.