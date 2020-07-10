National Guard, Billings Clinic, help staff care facility facing deadly COVID-19 outbreak

Five Canyon Creek residents have died since Monday, and another four residents are hospitalized in Yellowstone County.

On Thursday, July 9, a man in his 90s died in a Yellowstone County hospital. Also on Thursday, July 9, a man in his 80s died at Canyon Creek. RiverStone Health wouldn't release any more information about the deaths, citing privacy concerns.

In response to the outbreak, Canyon Creek will receive help from the National Guard and Billings Clinic, according to a 4 p.m. press call with Billings Clinic and Canyon Creek personnel Friday.

The Guard will deploy six members to assist caretakers at the care home, and Billings Clinic will supply two nurses per shift for the next 72 hours, officials from the county's United Health Command said Friday afternoon.

The National Guard will help feed residents and perform other duties falling outside the realm of medical and memory care.

Along with the two nurses, Billings Clinic will supply certified nursing assistants, a respiratory specialist and other personnel with acute care skills as needed. In the meantime, Canyon Creek's parent company is working to fly in temporary staff from its other facilities out of state.