National Guard builds portable hospital in Billings

The Montana National Guard has completed work at the MetraPark Expo Center on a 90-bed mobile medical facility designed for low-acute, non-COVID-19 patients.
Construction on the mobile facility began two weeks ago and was completed Thursday. The facility will likely be packed up and stored at Fort Harrison near Helena. The entire facility can be stored in 10 shipping containers.
The facility has the capacity to hold 180 patients, and can be broken down into nine separate 10-bed units that can be utilized independently depending on the needs of a certain area, said Maj. Kevin Ochs, the design engineer for the project.
It would take about a week to dissemble the facility, and about a week to reassemble it, Ochs said.
Each unit has a room about 16 feet in length, with space for up to two beds. The 10-bed unit has a nurse’s station with basic plumbing for hand washing and desk space. Corridors running behind the rooms have electrical wiring connected to a generator, and a water heater connected to piping that can run to drainage.
Each plywood room has plastic coverings for easy cleaning, and individual lights inside.
In total, the project cost under $140,000. Some of that cost should be offset through FEMA, Ochs said.
The cost of the project was kept so inexpensive because the facility was constructed and designed by National Guard members and not by contractors, Ochs said.
Construction for the medical facility project was undertaken entirely by 33 Montana National Guard members and supplies for the facility were sourced locally, according to Ochs.
The activated members for the medical facility project are made up of plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and others with a construction background.
Of those working on the medical facility, 19 are Airmen from the Montana Air National Guard's 219th REDHORSE Squadron out of Great Falls and 14 are Montana Army National Guard Soldiers from Detachment 2, 230th Vertical Engineer Company and the 260th Engineer Support Company. Those groups are based out of Anaconda and Miles City.
The state-owned facility should last for years and can be deployed by the Governor for any number of disasters, said Charlie Hanson, an Eastern Montana district field officer with Montana Disaster and Emergency Services.
"There's lots of flexibility," Hanson said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.