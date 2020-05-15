National Guard builds portable hospital in Billings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Montana National Guard has completed work at the MetraPark Expo Center on a 90-bed mobile medical facility designed for low-acute, non-COVID-19 patients.

Construction on the mobile facility began two weeks ago and was completed Thursday. The facility will likely be packed up and stored at Fort Harrison near Helena. The entire facility can be stored in 10 shipping containers.

The facility has the capacity to hold 180 patients, and can be broken down into nine separate 10-bed units that can be utilized independently depending on the needs of a certain area, said Maj. Kevin Ochs, the design engineer for the project.

It would take about a week to dissemble the facility, and about a week to reassemble it, Ochs said.

Each unit has a room about 16 feet in length, with space for up to two beds. The 10-bed unit has a nurse’s station with basic plumbing for hand washing and desk space. Corridors running behind the rooms have electrical wiring connected to a generator, and a water heater connected to piping that can run to drainage.

Each plywood room has plastic coverings for easy cleaning, and individual lights inside.

In total, the project cost under $140,000. Some of that cost should be offset through FEMA, Ochs said.