National Guard constructing temporary patient facility at MetraPark

As a part of the plan to reopen Montana, airmen and soldiers with the Montana National Guard will be activated Tuesday for a training exercise constructing a 90-bed temporary medical care facility at the MetraPark Expo Center in Billings.
"The facility is an exercise and is not intended to be used at this time," according to a press release from the Yellowstone County Commissioners and the state of Montana. "The construction of an alternate care facility is designed as a practice in sound preparedness, which serves all."
The alternate care facility would be for the treatment of low acute, non-COVID-19 patients, and after its construction it may be "disassembled and reassembled if needed," and can be stored for future use across the state for natural disasters or emergencies, the press release says.
Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare currently have "ample capacity for patients and an additional care site is not needed at this time," the press release says.
"While I hope that this facility is never more than an excellent training opportunity for our service members, the extra capability this facility will provide to hospitals throughout the region is a critical component of the governor's plan to reopen the state," Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn said in the press release.
In total there will be 33 National Guard members activated, including 19 Airmen from the Montana Air National Guard's 219th Red Horse Squadron and 14 soldiers from Detachment 2, 230th Vertical Engineer Company and the 260th Engineer Support Company. Among those activated are carpenters, electricians, plumbers and general laborers.
The Red Horse Squadron is based out of Great Falls. Red Horse is an acronym for Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers. The press release describes them as "highly mobile civil engineering response forces that are designed to support operations worldwide on short notice."
The 230th Vertical Engineer Company is based in Anaconda and the 260th Engineer is based out of Miles City.
The unit is scheduled to arrive in Billings on Wednesday and people may notice an increase in military traffic as a result.
