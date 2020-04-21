National Guard constructing temporary patient facility at MetraPark

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a part of the plan to reopen Montana, airmen and soldiers with the Montana National Guard will be activated Tuesday for a training exercise constructing a 90-bed temporary medical care facility at the MetraPark Expo Center in Billings.

"The facility is an exercise and is not intended to be used at this time," according to a press release from the Yellowstone County Commissioners and the state of Montana. "The construction of an alternate care facility is designed as a practice in sound preparedness, which serves all."

The alternate care facility would be for the treatment of low acute, non-COVID-19 patients, and after its construction it may be "disassembled and reassembled if needed," and can be stored for future use across the state for natural disasters or emergencies, the press release says.

Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare currently have "ample capacity for patients and an additional care site is not needed at this time," the press release says.

"While I hope that this facility is never more than an excellent training opportunity for our service members, the extra capability this facility will provide to hospitals throughout the region is a critical component of the governor's plan to reopen the state," Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn said in the press release.