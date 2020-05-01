National Guard construction of mobile, temporary medical facility underway at MetraPark

The 90 beds will be broken down into separate 10-bed units, meaning the facility can be further broken down to meet the needs of multiple areas. Each separate unit will have rooms of about 16 feet in length, inside of which there will be room for up to two beds. In each unit is a nurse's station, with a basic plumbing setup for hand washing and other cleaning and room for a desk. The unit will have electrical wiring and can be hooked up to a generator if necessary. The unit is designed so it can be set up in an indoor space, like a gym.

"The biggest thing is it's mobile. It's gonna be able to tamp down, it's modular. So it's all put together and it's going to have a set of instructions that go with it for how to put it back up," Chief Master Sgt. Pat Halko said.

The National Guard still expects to hit its targeted build time of between 14 and 16 days. The construction project is considered an operation, and not a training, according to Master Sgt. Mike Touchette.

When it's completed, the plan is to break down and store the facility in a climate controlled environment, meaning it should remain usable for decades, according to Hanson with DES.