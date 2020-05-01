National Guard construction of mobile, temporary medical facility underway at MetraPark

Construction is underway at the MetraPark Expo Center where the Montana National Guard is building a 90-bed mobile medical facility designed for low-acute, non-COVID-19 patients.
The facility is being built as part of the state's phased reopening from COVID-19 closures, but will be usable for any future disaster situations in the region.
As it relates to COVID-19, the facility could help relieve pressure on hospitals should they find themselves in a surge situation with their patient capacity reaching its limits.
"Maybe there will be a recurrence for this. Maybe once when we go into Phase 1 and people start relaxing we might see a pickup then," said Charlie Hanson, a field officer with Montana Disaster and Emergency Services. "We might see a pickup in the fall. Again, we're hopeful we get it nailed and it's going to be over and done with. But we always have things like the '69 earthquake at Hebgen Lake, we have things like the '35 earthquake in Helena, we have wildland fire and floods."
Though the medical facility is being built with a capacity of 90 beds, that limit could be expanded depending on future needs. Construction began in earnest on Thursday, after a period of planning and prep work. Inside the Expo Center whirring power drills were a near constant as walls were assembled. By Thursday afternoon work had been completed on part of nursing units equipped with plumbing for washing and cleaning.
The 90 beds will be broken down into separate 10-bed units, meaning the facility can be further broken down to meet the needs of multiple areas. Each separate unit will have rooms of about 16 feet in length, inside of which there will be room for up to two beds. In each unit is a nurse's station, with a basic plumbing setup for hand washing and other cleaning and room for a desk. The unit will have electrical wiring and can be hooked up to a generator if necessary. The unit is designed so it can be set up in an indoor space, like a gym.
"The biggest thing is it's mobile. It's gonna be able to tamp down, it's modular. So it's all put together and it's going to have a set of instructions that go with it for how to put it back up," Chief Master Sgt. Pat Halko said.
The National Guard still expects to hit its targeted build time of between 14 and 16 days. The construction project is considered an operation, and not a training, according to Master Sgt. Mike Touchette.
When it's completed, the plan is to break down and store the facility in a climate controlled environment, meaning it should remain usable for decades, according to Hanson with DES.
Halko said the National Guard could probably reconstruct the facility from its stored state in one to two days, but the instructions will be written so non-National Guard members could reassemble the facility.
Where the facility is stored hasn't been decided yet. Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman said he hoped it could be stored in Yellowstone County.
Engineers and others working on the project continued to make adjustments based on ideas they generated and feedback they received, including from state hospitals.
"All the groundwork is done and we know what it takes to operate it. That was two weeks before we even got here," Halko said of some of the work that won't be required for those using the facility in the future.
"The simplest thing is we are Montanans helping Montanans. We are ready to fight this fight and continue this process, especially as we continue the phased opening program for the state," Maj. Juan Torres said at the beginning of a media event Thursday that was also attended by medical professionals and city and county officials. Hard hats and masks were required for attendees, and both were being worn by National Guard members as well.
The 33 National Guard members activated for the project are from across the state, including Scobey, Polson, Missoula, Helena, Billings and Great Falls.
The virus' interference with training hasn't been significant yet, but Touchette said this is the time of year when that typically picks up due to nicer weather and it's not entirely clear to what extent COVID-19 could create issues down the road.
Some National Guard members include college students and others who rely more heavily than some on the income from their service, Touchette said. The medical facility operation, along with things like airport temperature checks, are both ways in which members of the National Guard can earn income from active days.
The activated members for the medical facility project are made up of plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and others with a construction background.
Of those working on the medical facility, 19 are Airmen from the Montana Air National Guard's 219th REDHORSE Squadron out of Great Falls and 14 are Montana Army National Guard Soldiers from Detachment 2, 230th Vertical Engineer Company and the 260th Engineer Support Company. Those groups are based out of Anaconda and Miles City.
Overall, the state currently has 200 members of the National Guard activated.
"Three teams are being pre-positioned in Helena, Billings and Kalispell. The teams will be utilized as needed, but trained to conduct the airport and train station temperature screenings, provide Department of Public Health and Human Services medical supply deliveries, food bank distribution or any task needed by the Montana COVID-19 Task Force," according to a National Guard press release.
