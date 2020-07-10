National Guard, hospital to help staff Billings care facility with deadly COVID-19 outbreak

The first Billings Clinic nurses were set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

United Health Command officials met Friday morning to talk about the escalating crisis at Canyon Creek.

"I'd like to believe this is how we do things," said John Felton, Yellowstone County's public health officer.

Canyon Creek's two most recent deaths were reflected on Montana's COVID-19 case-tracking map Friday morning.

“Our hearts break to announce the passing of two more Yellowstone County residents,” Felton said in a press statement. “We share in the grief of each family member and friend that has lost a loved one to COVID-19 related disease. We must never forget that each person who passes is more than a number; they were somebody’s father, mother, sister, uncle or husband. ”

Going into the week, Canyon Creek had 59 residents who were tested during a mass testing event last Friday. The facility has a capacity for 67 residents, according to Chase Salyers of Koelsch Communities, which owns Canyon Creek. The single-story building has 40 suites of which 27 are shared, two-bedroom suites. Another 13 are private.