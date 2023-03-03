The National Finals Skijoring Races Competition will happen March 11 and 12 at the Home of Champions Rodeo Grounds in Red Lodge.

Skijoring is a longtime Western event that combines horsemanship and extreme skiing. The horse and rider run the track while the skier in tow navigates gates and goes over jumps, all competing for the fastest times of the day. Divisions consist of pee wee, junior, novice, snowboard, switch-a-roo, sport, and open. Also on site are vendors, a free climbing wall, and wagon rides.

While Skijoring originated in Sweden sometime in the 1800s it has become a Red Lodge tradition to host the National Finals since 1980. The event attracts competitors from all over the West and down from Canada.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and races start at 11 each day. For more information regarding the National Finals Skijoring races visit redlodgeskijoring.com.