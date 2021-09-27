National Voter Registration Day events on Tuesday

Tuesday, Sept. 28 is National Voter Registration Day.

Forward Montana Foundation will be registering voters in Billings throughout the day at various locations with prizes, live music and more.

● The Sourdough Bagel 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Free coffee all day and a free bagel for the first 5 people to mention NVRD at the cash register

● Rail//Line Coffee 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

$5 gift cards for the first 6 people to mention NVRD at the cash register

● Zest 12:30-2 p.m.

$15 gift cards for the first 3 people to mention NVRD at the cash register

● Toucan Gallery 2:30-4 p.m.

$15 gift cards for the first 3 people to mention NVRD at the cash register

● Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings and MSU Billings City College campuses 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Gift card giveaways, snacks and more

Thirsty St. Brewing @ The Taproom 6-8 p.m.

Live music, free beer/soda for the first 10 people to mention NVRD and a $100 gift card giveaway

