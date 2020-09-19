Native American Achievement Center plans Native American Week celebration

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings invites students, faculty, staff, and community members to a celebration of Native American Week Sept. 21-25. Events will be held at the university campus and City College to include guest lectures from esteemed members of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes and a Face Mask Fashion Show.

To begin the week, Dr. Lanny Real Bird, Apsáalooke, will give a virtual lecture titled “Language and World Views” at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21. Interested participants can view the lecture online or in person, in room 122 of the College of Education building (COE 122) on the university campus. Real Bird resides on the Crow Reservation of Montana. He previously taught business, mathematics, and language courses at Little Big Horn College and worked extensively in language revitalization and renaissance initiatives with tribes in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Canada.

There are daily opportunities from 12:10-12:45 p.m. to watch the “COVID-19 in Indian County” lecture by MSU Billings Tribal Liaison and Native American Studies Instructor, Joseph R. McGeshick. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, McGeshick will lecture in COE 122. On Tuesday and Thursday, he will present at City College Health Sciences building in room 117.