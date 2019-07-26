The director of a Montana State University Billings program that provides academic and cultural support to American Indian students said she was demoted last month.
Rather than continue on at the college with reduced responsibility and a smaller salary, Reno Charette, who had been head of the Native American Achievement Center for the past 10 years, resigned from the college.
Charette said she met with the school's provost Melinda Arnold in June, who told Reno she was being reassigned to the classroom as a lecturer and that she would serve as project coordinator for the achievement center as opposed to its director.
"Frankly I was so shocked," Charette said. "The only reason she gave was the march."
In April, Charette organized a march through downtown Billings to bring awareness to the region's high number of missing and murdered indigenous women, or MMIW, as the movement is known. The march, which involved roughly 400 people, began at the Native American Achievement Center on campus and moved down North 27th Street.
"She said I put the university at risk," Charette said. "They never said anything in April. But it was an issue two weeks before my current contract expired?"
The university pushed back on that narrative.
"The march was not the reason for her reassignment," Shannon Wilcox, MSUB's director of university relations and communications, said by email. "The university cannot comment further on personnel matters."
Wilcox said Charette was employed on what's known as a letter of appointment.
"All LOA employees have a one-year contract with the university based on our fiscal year (July 1 to June 30), and the university has discretion to renew or not renew an LOA each year," Wilcox said.
MSUB had been planning to restructure leadership at the Native American Achievement Center, she said. Until a new director is hired, Joe McGeshick, the tribal liaison for MSUB, will serve as interim director.
"A search will begin in the fall for a permanent director," Wilcox said.
Charette began with MSUB 11 years ago and had been director of the Native American Achievement Center since 2009. During that time she said she worked well with her immediate supervisors and administrators.
"I had a positive relationship with the chain of command," she said, which only added to the perplexity of her June meeting with Arnold.
Charette is a longtime and well-known advocate for the region's American Indian population and the Native American Achievement Center grew out of her activism. Her goal, she said, was to have a campuswide impact.
When she was first reassigned as project coordinator for the achievement center and lecturer, she accepted. Her first thoughts were of job and economic security; she's the primary caretaker for her two grandsons.
Within two weeks, she realized that was the wrong decision, and so resigned from the college.
She's since been hired by the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that advocates for tribal colleges.
And while she's landed on her feet, she's still disappointed with MSUB and the way it all played out.
"I was hurt, incredibly hurt," Charette said. "I thought we were on a path to do incredible things as MSUB."
Wilcox said MSUB is still committed to its American Indian students.
"Our aspirations are to not only to grow the NAAC, but also to grow our Native American enrollment," Wilcox said. "The NAAC will continue its mission to help Native American students succeed with their post-secondary education by providing academic and student support while encouraging their individual, social, cultural, and emotional growth."