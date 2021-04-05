Native American groups work with the Billings parks department to preserve teepee rings

The rocks have almost become sacred, inscribed with names, painted to act as memorials and left to be reminders of those who lost their lives to tragedy.
"It's really hard to touch them," said William Snell, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and a member of the Apsáalooke Nation.
The rocks were placed at the base of the seven illuminated teepees set up in December on top of the Rims at Swords Park, a public art installation called "The Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope." Snell helped coordinate the project through the Pretty Shield Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.
It attracted thousands of visitors and when it was taken down at the first of the year, the only part that remained were the rings of rocks, which over the course of the installation had been inscribed, painted and memorialized by many of the visitors.
Organizers of the project and city officials are now trying to figure out how best to preserve them.
"From our perspective we want to be respectful," said Mike Whitaker, director of the city's parks and recreation department.
So any kind of removal of the rocks is on hold, he said.
Initially, the city had planned to remove the rock rings; the area where they sit is sometimes used as overflow parking for the park and it gets mowed a few times during the summer, Whitaker said.
Snell, working with Mayor Bill Cole, asked that the rocks remain until a plan could be created for preserving or memorializing them.
"We thought it was really important (that they stay)," Snell said.
In many cases, the inscriptions and paintings on the rocks was a reaction to the teepee installation. The names — representing mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, loved ones and friends from the Native American community who lost their lives to tragedy in 2020 — were written on the rocks by loved ones.
It was a powerful response by many of the visitors to what they experienced while visiting the teepee project, Snell said.
"It was a major spiritual and emotional experience," he said. "It was very difficult not to shed tears all the time."
The rock rings are still intact, sitting where they were left at the south end of Swords Park. Snell was there on Tuesday and said it appeared a few more rocks had been left since the end of the installation.
"It really does memorialize the place," he said.
Whitaker said the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and Pretty Shield Foundation will submit an official proposal to his department on how they want the rocks to be preserved and at that point the city will work with the groups to create a plan.
It'll be important to work with the city on a solution, Snell said.
"We want to be good, we want to be compliant," he said.
His hope is that the rocks can remain. If that's not possible, he hopes they can be moved to a place where they can be displayed and memorialized, and accessible to the public.
Snell also would like to see some type of ongoing or regularly occurring event or project that can serve a similar memorial and outreach purpose with the community.
The popularity of "The Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope" installation caught most by surprise, including the organizers.
"It really did open the eyes of a lot of people," Snell said.
He said some in Billings see Native Americans as vagrants who sit on the corner downtown and drink.
"That's just a small part," he said. The community "really doesn't see us as we really are."
The teepee installation and the experience of seeing many in Snell's community grieve for their loved ones helped change that perception just a bit. For that reason he wants to find a way to do more projects and preserve what has remained from the teepee installation.
"We're just really hoping a positive thing comes out of it," he said.