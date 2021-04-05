Native American groups work with the Billings parks department to preserve teepee rings

The rock rings are still intact, sitting where they were left at the south end of Swords Park. Snell was there on Tuesday and said it appeared a few more rocks had been left since the end of the installation.

"It really does memorialize the place," he said.

Whitaker said the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and Pretty Shield Foundation will submit an official proposal to his department on how they want the rocks to be preserved and at that point the city will work with the groups to create a plan.

It'll be important to work with the city on a solution, Snell said.

"We want to be good, we want to be compliant," he said.

His hope is that the rocks can remain. If that's not possible, he hopes they can be moved to a place where they can be displayed and memorialized, and accessible to the public.

Snell also would like to see some type of ongoing or regularly occurring event or project that can serve a similar memorial and outreach purpose with the community.

The popularity of "The Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope" installation caught most by surprise, including the organizers.