Native Americans hold downtown smudging to honor Indian boarding school survivors
Native American Heritage Day

North Broadway was closed Friday morning as the Native American Development Corporation and Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center held a smudging and prayer ceremony on Native American Heritage Day to honor survivors of Indian boarding schools.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

About 50 people gathered in downtown Billings under Skypointe Friday morning to mark Native American Heritage Day.

Small orange footprints were painted on the street to acknowledge the Native Americans who died in boarding schools, and those who survived.

The event included drumming, smudging ceremonies, and speeches from survivors, from therapists on healing and generational trauma. There was also a resource fair with local service providers.

Organizers said the goal was to “walk together in healing while remembering, supporting, and honoring boarding school survivors and the more than 6,000 bodies recovered from former Indigenous residential boarding schools.”

