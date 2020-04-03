Native graphic designer reinvents star quilt designs through handmade cards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the back of each of Debbie Desjarlais' handmade greeting cards is the story of how a morning star quilt came into her family's possession.

Each one of the four greeting cards in Desjarlais' "Star Quilt Collection" was inspired by a quilt given to her family. Giving a morning star quilt is one of the highest honors in her tribe's tradition. Through her greeting cards, she hopes to carve a place for Native-designed greeting cards while shedding a light on an important facet of her culture.

“My mom totally connects with the cards,” Desjarlais said during a recent interview. “She was so proud of them. That’s when I knew I hit it big.”

Desjarlais is a graphic designer from Billings. She’s an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota, and she’s of Assiniboine descent. Her early childhood was spent on the Fort Peck Reservation.

In May, while working on a logo for a client, Desjarlais designed a half sunrise that reminded her of a morning star quilt. She couldn’t get the design out of her mind.

She laid out one of her grandmother’s star quilts and used it as a reference to design her first card.