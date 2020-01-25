Fire crews and county deputies notified residents in a Lockwood neighborhood Saturday night to evacuate their homes after a natural gas pipeline was damaged.
Lockwood Fire Department is monitoring the gas leak after a major pipeline was punctured by someone who was digging around the area of 1230 Canary Ave. Saturday evening, according to Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services director KC Williams.
Williams said that crews from Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. shut off power and gas to nearby houses and will be repairing the pipeline shortly. A significant portion of Canary Avenue is blocked off by law enforcement, Williams said.
Lockwood Deputy Chief Karim Eshbaugh said that about 20 homes were evacuated along Bluebird Street, Dickey Road and Canary Avenue in Lockwood.
The pipeline repair should only take a few hours, but those who evacuate are told to go to the Lockwood Fire station at 501 Johnson Ln. if they do not have a place to go. If the pipeline repair takes longer, Williams said that he has already contacted the American Red Cross to help those who are displaced overnight.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Lockwood Fire, DES and MDU responded to the scene.