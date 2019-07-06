A group of people gathered near the entrance to Riverfront Park on Saturday morning armed with bug spray, hats, and an eagerness to learn. The group assembled for the monthly Coffee Walk with a Naturalist event hosted by the Montana Audubon Center.
The event, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., has a different educational theme every month, and happens on the first Saturday. This month, MAC community programs leader Heather Bilden showed budding naturalists and outdoor enthusiasts how to use technology to learn more about Montana's wilderness.
An app, iNaturalist, is a desktop, tablet, or phone app that brings a community of naturalists to your fingertips. The app uses your photos to help identify plants, wildlife, and insects within a larger online community of other naturalists.
“It’s nicer than a whole backpack of books which is kind of the alternative,” Bilden said.
After a quick demonstration of the app inside the center, Bilden took the group to Riverfront Park to meet with Billings Park and Recreation city forester Steve McConnell to identify some native plants and a few of Montana's most wanted weeds.
With McConnell, the conversation quickly turned toward non-native species, noxious weeds, and poisonous plants.
Some of the common invasive species in Montana that the group identified on Saturday in Riverfront included leafy spurge and common buckthorn.
Leafy spurge is legally classified as a noxious, invasive species by the state of Montana. That means owners have a legal obligation to control noxious weeds. There are 35 state-listed noxious weed species that affect about 802 million acres in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Agriculture.
Other extremely common weeds include spotted knapweed, which emits poisonous toxins that kill surrounding vegetation, and saltcedar trees.
Leafy spurge and knapweed are a fairly common sight throughout Billings, but saltcedar trees aren’t spotted very often in Yellowstone County.
This year, McConnell has already found three saltcedar trees in various Billings parks. That’s a pretty high number, he said.
Saltcedars are hard to control because they’re extremely hard to kill, McConnell explained. If the tree is cut down, herbicide has to be put on the stump minutes after it's cut or the plant will seal itself off and become impervious to the herbicide.
Even then, the root system will continue to live each year and grow new shoots. Those saplings will need to be pulled and killed every year, McConnell said.
Saltcedars, like all noxious weeds, choke out native plants of Montana. The negative effects of native plant loss include damage to the natural landscape, soil erosion, reduction in cropland and rangeland productivity, and adverse impacts on wildlife habitats and resources.
One good example is the common buckthorn, a medium bush that found a niche taking over smaller native plants. Bilden found a buckthorn less than five minutes into the walk in Riverfront. They can grow about 10- to 25-feet, are often used as hedges and shrubs because of their fast, hearty growth, and they produce small berries that turn almost black when ripe.
The plant is spread through seeds in the berries, often by birds and small animals who eat the berries.
But those berries are toxic to native birds and wildlife, McConnell said. Animals will eat the berry, become sick and vomit, allowing for a wide spreading of the seeds.
McConnell is working to help preserve native lands within the Billings park system by helping with some weed control.
But, the walk wasn't all about weeds. Other native plants, like the golden currant bush, were well recognized.
And, perhaps the most useful piece of knowledge was pointing out the all-too abundant poison ivy plant that lined one path. Short, vine-like plants with three leaflets aren't always easy to spot. But to help identify them always remember:
"Leaves of three, let it be."
Or, use the app.