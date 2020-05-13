Navigating grief, funerals become even harder for families amid pandemic

He also said his father would have been upset at not being able to have the church funeral he had envisioned.

Sorenson called for more understanding for people who find themselves in the same situation.

“We all grieve differently, we all go through it differently,” she said, advising people to “be as patient and kind to other people who are also grieving and to not expect them to grieve the same way you are. And don’t be judgmental. For people who are going through it, you choose what's best for you and don’t care what other people say or think.”

Bloom, the Center for Complicated Grief director, offered some recommendations for both adapting to grief and supporting others going through it.

“We think of grief as a part of love. You don’t want to try to push grief away or judge it too harshly. Accepting grief helps us integrate it into our lives. It can also be helpful to pay attention to your emotions and name them, which in turn can reduce their intensity. Furthermore, try to be open to support from others. Find ways to share your story, and continue to share memories of the person who died and to honor them,” she said.