Navigating grief, funerals become even harder for families amid pandemic

When Pam Nielsen's father died in late April, she had an unusual idea for how to mourn and honor him.
Lou Adler, who died at 85, was well known in the Billings community, between his decades as a Campbell's Soup sales rep, his businesses, church ties, his longtime membership in the Knights of Columbus and the Christmas tree sale at St. Pius X Church that he kept going for decades. He had five children: Helen, Jeanne, Bob, Scott and Pam.
Adler’s ties ran so wide and deep in the community that some of his children always joked the family would have to rent out MetraPark when he died.
In the Seattle area where Nielsen lives, she’d heard of drive-by birthday parties, including one for a 6-year-old boy in her neighborhood that involved first responders and big trucks.
It gave her an idea of what to do for her father and the people who knew him.
The family livestreamed a graveside service, and then they organized a drive-by memorial for the scores of people who couldn't gather due to COVID-19 social distancing directives.
Adler's son and business partner of 46 years, Bob, had all the traffic cones and equipment from the parking lot striping business they ran.
Along the mourners' route in front of St. Pius X Church at 717 18th St. W. in Billings, there were 10 enlarged photos of Adler, distanced safely apart. Because of some wind gusts, his great-grandchildren held them in place. People could leave cards for the family in a basket standing at the end of the line of pictures. During the event, a soundtrack of some of Adler's favorite songs played.
His family stood on the sidewalk as people passed by and offered their condolences and shared memories. Bob Adler said that some people shook hands or talked, and others kept their windows rolled up, depending on their comfort levels. One man had an L.A. Dodgers hat, a nod to the hat Adler often wore and was buried with. Adler always told people the "L.A." stood for his initials.
About 70 cars, many with multiple people inside showed up to the memorial. Traffic stretched out of the church parking lot and down the street.
“It brought us together as a family, and it was something we could do and still be safe,” Adler’s daughter Jeanne Sorenson said. “It's something we would recommend to everybody.”
Grieving apart
As many grieving families are forced to keep their distance during the pandemic, one risk is that such disruptions could prolong the normal grieving process, keeping some people from adapting to life after their loss.
The Columbia University School of Social Work has a Center for Complicated Grief to help professionals treating difficult grief and to raise public awareness.
According to the center, complicated grief “occurs when something interferes with adaptation. When this happens, acute grief can persist for very long periods of time. A person with complicated grief feels intense emotional pain. They can’t stop feeling like their loved one might somehow reappear, and they don’t see a pathway forward. A future without their loved one seems forever dismal and unappealing.”
The central manager for the center is Colleen Bloom, a master's level social worker. By email, Bloom explained to The Gazette the role funerals play in the grieving process and how complicated grief figures into a time in which COVID-19 has disrupted what was normal.
“We rely on rituals and social support to help us through the acute period after a loss, which is when we begin the arduous task of adaptation,” Bloom said. “The inability to hold a funeral or other social gathering as well as the potential for social support to be lacking due to the pandemic, can make it harder to adapt.”
Bloom said she expects increased instances of people experiencing complicated grief.
“The difficult nature and circumstances surrounding a COVID-19 death increase the likelihood of derailers, which are the things that get in the way of adaptation to loss. Complicated Grief/Prolonged Grief Disorder (PGD) is the result when adaptation is stalled or halted,” Bloom said.
And it's important for people who may be going through it to seek help. "It’s a very painful condition that has a significant impact on a person’s ability to work, socialize, or function in other ways," she said.
Complicated grief is not the same thing as depression. Initially people usually experience intense, acute grief, before grief becomes integrated into their daily life in a way that allows them to remember people while still adapting to life without them.
Postponing funerals
Funeral homes and mortuaries have adjusted. In the case of the drive-by memorial for Adler, Michellotti-Sawyers helped with the event. Funeral director Barry Brekhus has been with Michelotti and Saywers since the 1980s. He said it was a first for them.
Some people have postponed funeral services and memorials. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Homes, which has locations in Eastern Montana, is one of several funeral homes, including Michelotti Sawyers, that have offered to livestream services. It’s an imperfect solution, but one that funeral director Scott Stevenson said has helped.
“Honestly, just being close to someone helps,” Brekhus said. “The physical contact of a hug is a big deal, a big part of it, and for so many of the families that we're helping they've been experiencing this social distancing throughout the death process — whether it's someone who's been a patient at the hospital or they're in some kind of extended care facility (or) a nursing home.”
The physical distance from Adler in his final days was tough for family members. His daughter Helen Hein described her father as a “warrior” and someone who had an Energizer Bunny way of living. Pneumonia and kidney failure both played a role in his death, she said.
He was first hospitalized on Good Friday. Sorenson, his daughter in Alaska, said that in normal times she would have been on the first flight down. Her mother Sharon, Adler's wife of 63 years, died just a few years before. Amid the pandemic and uncertainty, Sorenson waited and tried to figure out what to do.
“It was extremely hard. I think I cried every day trying to decide what to do as he went in and out of the hospital,” she said.
Hein, Adler’s oldest daughter, described the pain and uncertainty of not being able to be with him while he was hospitalized.
Instead, she had to hear his fears and loneliness communicated through phone calls.
At one point, Hein said she was told he was unresponsive, and she braced for the worst. But Adler rebounded and was released to the care of his daughter and his fiancee, Mary Thielan.
Family visited, including his sons, who live in Montana, and friends called, some he hadn’t talked to for years. His daughter would hold the phone to his ear while they talked to him. At least one letter arrived, which she read to him. Lying in a hospital bed in her living room, Adler couldn’t walk alone, but the help from his daughter and fiancee led him to call them a team.
“If you just give me a couple more days I can get up and walk,” he said at one point, according to his daughter.
Spending those final moments with her father remains deeply important to Hein. It was important to her father, too.
“He was just so grateful,” she said. “I kept talking to him about heaven.”
They sat talking through his concerns, among them who would take care of the people he loved, his daughter said. And of course there were his beloved slot machines, which had been central to one of several businesses Adler started during his lifetime.
Nielsen said closure is important to her, which is part of why she felt the need to have the drive-by memorial and made the trip from Seattle to Billings for Adler's funeral.
"You know that when you live far away, you miss out on things. But now with COVID, it's like everybody misses out," she said.
Likewise, her sister in Alaska wrestled with the choice of whether to travel and how to deal with the quarantine following out-of-state travel. But ultimately, she decided she needed to be there no matter what, even if it was only for a graveside service with her siblings.
Not everyone approved of her traveling, and that judgement was difficult to cope with. In Nielsen's case, her understanding of limits on the size of the funeral meant that her adult children didn't attend.
Be kind and understanding
The difference of opinions is a factor that Bob Adler said made the experience more difficult.
"It’s been hard. Because a lot of us don’t believe in this coronavirus, a lot of us do. And you've got to respect those who do,” he said. “We tried to find a way that everybody could work with it instead of being slammed and shut down."
He also said his father would have been upset at not being able to have the church funeral he had envisioned.
Sorenson called for more understanding for people who find themselves in the same situation.
“We all grieve differently, we all go through it differently,” she said, advising people to “be as patient and kind to other people who are also grieving and to not expect them to grieve the same way you are. And don’t be judgmental. For people who are going through it, you choose what's best for you and don’t care what other people say or think.”
Bloom, the Center for Complicated Grief director, offered some recommendations for both adapting to grief and supporting others going through it.
“We think of grief as a part of love. You don’t want to try to push grief away or judge it too harshly. Accepting grief helps us integrate it into our lives. It can also be helpful to pay attention to your emotions and name them, which in turn can reduce their intensity. Furthermore, try to be open to support from others. Find ways to share your story, and continue to share memories of the person who died and to honor them,” she said.
“For those looking to support a close friend or family member dealing with grief right now, reach out and let them know that you are available. Bereaved people often feel isolated, and this is likely even more the case in this time of physical distancing. Listen closely and compassionately. Your role is not to give advice unless asked; and be willing to sit in silence. Encourage honest disclosure, let them tell their story, talk about the deceased and share your memories of them, and let them know that you want to stay in touch for the long haul and want to help where you can.”
