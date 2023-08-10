The Navy's Blue Angels roared across the Big Sky on Thursday as the fighter jet pilots practiced for the Yellowstone International Airshow this weekend.

The event is expected to draw as many as 30,000 to the Billings Logan International Airport on Saturday and Sunday. The lineup features the Blue Angels and a handful of other aerobatic aviators and precision piloting performances as well as aircraft displays, food trucks and a variety of other activities.

By Thursday afternoon, all tickets for both Saturday and Sunday performances were sold out, according to the air show's website.

Gates open at 9 a.m. The show starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform in their blue and yellow F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel, who flies jet number six, said adding Lee hasn’t changed much for the team. But, he has noticed a difference in the reaction from fans.

“When she’s introduced, she usually gets the biggest roar from the crowd,” the 33-year-old said. “She’s been a phenomenal teammate.”

Stangel said every member of the Blue Angels has a strong work ethic and that's what sets them apart.

The Wisconsin native said he joined the Navy after a chance encounter with a recruiter while he was studying at the University of North Dakota. He’d wanted to be a commercial airline pilot but could no longer afford the flight training so he switched his major to air traffic control.

He then ran into a recruiter who suggested he wouldn’t have to give up flying if he joined the Navy. So Stangel finished his bachelor’s degree in air traffic control in 2012 and immediately reported to Newport, Rhode Island, where he completed officer candidate school and received his commission as an Navy ensign.

Stangel joined the Blue Angels in September 2021. He’s accumulated more than 1,500 flight hours and over 190 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include three Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals and various other awards.

Stangel said he didn’t get into the Blue Angels the first time he tried. He likes to share that with kids who look up to him along with a little advice.

“Find something you’re passionate about and work at it everyday,” he said.

To accommodate traffic leaving the show, Highway 3 will be shut down from Main Street to Zimmerman Trail from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city will also close off the Rims with barricades from Swords Park to the airport water tower. People will not be allowed to stop to watch the show from the Rims, including from the bike trails.

Commercial flights will not be taking off or landing during the show. Those who need to get to the airport for arrivals or departures before Highway 3 reopens will need to use North 27th Street.

Billings Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling recommends allowing two hours for drop off and pick up at the airport on Saturday and Sunday. He advises anyone who can to arrive before 3 p.m. to do so.

"Passengers may have to spend more time in the airport than they want but they will not miss their flights,” he said.

The airport parking lots can’t be used for camping or to watch the airshow. Access to privately-owned and rented hangars will also be shut down during the event.

Ticket holders will receive an email with parking passes and detailed directions. For more information, visit yellowstoneairshow.com.