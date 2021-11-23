Navy Surgeon General visits team deployed to Billings Clinic

“The challenge is going to be that in the state of Montana, people will choose their personal freedoms whether they’re medical or religious and we understand that...If they don’t (get vaccinated) we’re going to be in a situation where we may lose really good people, people that have been loyal to Billings Clinic for years," Ellner said.

Ellner has seen a rise in vaccinations among staff in the last few days, making him hopeful the mandate won’t severely hobble a team that's already stretched thin.

The hospital will work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, and the state to determine when team's mission will end.

Though numbers have come down slightly, Ellner doesn’t think “Billings Clinic is out of the woods yet” as the hospital is caring for very sick patients and administering vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatment as often as possible.

Ellner would like to see the team stay for another couple weeks, but is sensitive to the recent COVID surges in the Midwest and Northeast. Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire are all COVID hot spots with Michigan reporting their highest caseloads since the pandemic began.

“This is something that we have to recognize as a nation that we have to come together as a community to deal with the situation…One key way to do that is to get vaccinated. Look beyond self, and look at the community, look at family and that’s how we’re going to get through this,” Gillingham said.

