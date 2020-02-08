NDO supporters refine their pitch to the city council

Supporters pushing for the Billings City Council to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance are using numbers to make their argument.
"We're not getting louder, we're improving our argument," said Kody Christensen-Linton.
Christensen-Linton, who has been with his husband since 2014, is one of more than a dozen community activists working to persuade council members in the to approve what they've dubbed the "Welcoming Diversity Ordinance."
Earlier this month, council member Penny Ronning informed council members she intended to put forward a city-level nondiscrimination ordinance that would amend city code to specifically assert that residents have a right to housing, employment and city services regardless of their race, religion, sex, physical and mental ability, age, gender identity or expression, marital status and sexual orientation.
She will introduce the initiative for her Welcoming Diversity Ordinance at the Feb. 24 city council meeting, at which point the council will vote whether to place the ordinance on the agenda for the March 23 meeting.
A council initiative is a procedural move allowing council members to get items on a future agenda where the council can then take action.
The last time an NDO came before the city council was in 2014 and it failed 6-5.
Attorney and former state senator Brent Cromely, who completed two terms on the city council in December, has been working with the group of supporters and crafted his argument to focus specifically on the economic development and business attraction aspect of passing a nondiscrimination ordinance.
"It's a matter of perception," he said.
When growing businesses or organizations look to set up shop in a new town one of the metrics they consider is how welcoming and diverse the community is, Cromley said.
When those businesses or organizations already in town look to recruit and retain talent to the area, they must be able to sell Billings. Cromley wondered how willing or comfortable a family with a gay child would be to relocate to Billings.
He thinks he has the answer.
Cromley points to a pair of studies done by the city in 2015 that predicted Billings would grow at an annual rate of 1.4% to 1.8% between then and 2020.
Instead, from 2014 to 2018, Billings grew at 0.25% each of those years, he said. Zeroing in on 2016 to 2018, Billings' population shrank by nearly 1%.
By comparison, from 2014 to 2018, Bozeman grew by 16.5%, Missoula grew by 6.8%, Helena by 7.3% and Butte grew 0.68%.
A whole host of factors impact a city's growth, but one of them has to be whether a city is perceived as welcoming and inclusive by the organizations doing business there, he said. Bozeman, Missoula, Helena and Butte all passed NDOs over the last decade.
Great Falls, which, like Billings, has no NDO in place, saw its growth rate drop 1% from 2014 to 2018.
It's not just about a nondiscrimination ordinance in these communities, Ronning said. "It's because of the direction the city leadership has taken."
Billings needs similar, forward-thinking leadership to keep up with its sister cities across the state, she said. "Diverse populations make better decisions."
One of the group's big goals will be to bring in business leaders from Billings who can speak to city council members about the importance of an NDO as they work to recruit and retain talent.
The group will also work to bring in educators and students to speak in support of the NDO. One of the reasons Billings has seen its population drop over the last two years is because young people are leaving as soon as they graduate.
"We want to retain that population," said Christensen-Linton. "We want to figure out how we can keep them here. We need to be more welcoming."