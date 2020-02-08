NDO supporters refine their pitch to the city council

By comparison, from 2014 to 2018, Bozeman grew by 16.5%, Missoula grew by 6.8%, Helena by 7.3% and Butte grew 0.68%.

A whole host of factors impact a city's growth, but one of them has to be whether a city is perceived as welcoming and inclusive by the organizations doing business there, he said. Bozeman, Missoula, Helena and Butte all passed NDOs over the last decade.

Great Falls, which, like Billings, has no NDO in place, saw its growth rate drop 1% from 2014 to 2018.

It's not just about a nondiscrimination ordinance in these communities, Ronning said. "It's because of the direction the city leadership has taken."

Billings needs similar, forward-thinking leadership to keep up with its sister cities across the state, she said. "Diverse populations make better decisions."

One of the group's big goals will be to bring in business leaders from Billings who can speak to city council members about the importance of an NDO as they work to recruit and retain talent.

The group will also work to bring in educators and students to speak in support of the NDO. One of the reasons Billings has seen its population drop over the last two years is because young people are leaving as soon as they graduate.

"We want to retain that population," said Christensen-Linton. "We want to figure out how we can keep them here. We need to be more welcoming."

