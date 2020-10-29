Nearly 13,000 Montana businesses receive coronavirus relief grants

Nearly $200 million in Montana Coronavirus Relief grants have been awarded to small businesses in the state, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Thursday.
About 13,000 small Montana businesses across the state have received a grant through the Business Stabilization and Adaptability programs, which are two targeted relief programs among the more than 30 that were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About $180 million in grants through the Business Stabilization Grant program have been awarded so far, along with another $9 million given out through the Business Adaptability Grant program, according to the Montana Department of Commerce's website, which tracks grant spending in the state.
The average grant awarded through the Business Stabilization program is $16,500 and the average Business Adaptability program reimbursement is $7,500, according to a press release from Bullock's office.
In Yellowstone County alone, over $1 million has been dispersed through the Business Adaptability program, and $21 million through the Business Stabilization program.
The deadline to apply for the a Business Adaptability grant is Nov. 15. This grant program will provide reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses related to keeping staff and customers safe, including the purchase of personal protective equipment, resources needed for staff to work remotely, and more. Bullock opened a competitive application process for Montana Coronavirus Relief Fund grants in May. A list of grants can be found on the Montana Chamber of Commerce's website.
The Business Stabilization Grant program provided capital for small businesses to support payroll, rent and more. Applications are no longer being accepted for this program.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.