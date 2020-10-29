Nearly 13,000 Montana businesses receive coronavirus relief grants

Nearly $200 million in Montana Coronavirus Relief grants have been awarded to small businesses in the state, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Thursday.

About 13,000 small Montana businesses across the state have received a grant through the Business Stabilization and Adaptability programs, which are two targeted relief programs among the more than 30 that were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $180 million in grants through the Business Stabilization Grant program have been awarded so far, along with another $9 million given out through the Business Adaptability Grant program, according to the Montana Department of Commerce's website, which tracks grant spending in the state.

The average grant awarded through the Business Stabilization program is $16,500 and the average Business Adaptability program reimbursement is $7,500, according to a press release from Bullock's office.

In Yellowstone County alone, over $1 million has been dispersed through the Business Adaptability program, and $21 million through the Business Stabilization program.