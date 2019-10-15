{{featured_button_text}}
County auction

Reno Babcock Auctions prepares vehicles, plows, bridge timbers, culverts, a street sweeper and other assorted equipment for a live auction of Yellowstone County surplus on Saturday, October 19. The sale takes place across from the county yard at 3321 King Avenue East. Viewing starts at 8 a.m. with the auction beginning at 10 a.m.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Yellowstone County is selling its old decommissioned equipment — including vans and service trucks, a chip sealer and even a street sweeper — Saturday at the Yellowstone County Public Works Surplus Auction.

The auction includes about 40 vehicles and heavy pieces of equipment that the county doesn’t need anymore.

County auction

Reno Babcock Auctions prepares vehicles, plows, bridge timbers, culverts, a street sweeper and other assorted equipment for a live auction of Yellowstone County surplus on Saturday, October 19. The sale takes place across from the county yard at 3321 King Avenue East. Viewing starts at 8 a.m. with the auction beginning at 10 a.m.

Reno Babcock, auctioneer with Reno Babcock Auctions LLC, said that many of the vehicles or pieces of equipment have been taken out of service, have been replaced or updated, or have reached an age or mileage limit.

The auction is open to the public, and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday buyers can register and inspect all of the equipment. It’s an absolute auction, so all merchandise sells to the highest bidder as-is, with no guarantees. All sales are final, Babcock said.

Buyers pay 5% on top of the purchase price as a buyer’s premium.

County auction

A culvert, soil stabilizer and street sweeper are among items Reno Babcock Auctions is preparting for a live auction of Yellowstone County surplus equipment on Saturday, October 19. The sale takes place across from the county yard at 3321 King Avenue East. Viewing starts at 8 a.m. with the auction beginning at 10 a.m.

A portion of the sales made by the auction cycles back into the county, Babcock said.

Items include pickups, vans and service trucks, as well as a soil stabilizer, a chip sealer, a street sweeper, and more.

The auction will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 19, and will be located at the county yard across from Main Yard at 3321 King Ave. E.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations