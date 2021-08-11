Needs outpacing capacity in Yellowstone County with 57 COVID hospitalizations, 18 in ICU

Needs are beginning to outpace capacity in three areas in Yellowstone County, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. A surge in active cases in the region, daily new cases and a spike in residents tested who were positive for COVID-19 all reflect a need for caution. These three risk indicators have been updated to yellow on RiverStone Health's COVID-19 dashboard.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County has doubled in the past two weeks, according to a press release from RiverStone Health. In the first 11 days of August, Yellowstone County has reported 434 cases of COVID-19 – a daily average of 39 cases. In the entire month of July, the county reported 451 cases – an average of 14 cases a day.

The positivity rate in the county has doubled in the last month coming to 9.49% on Wednesday, the highest it’s been since January.

Last week, 40 Yellowstone County residents under age 19 tested positive for the virus. Eighteen of those were under age 10.