Needs outpacing capacity in Yellowstone County with 57 COVID hospitalizations, 18 in ICU

Needs are beginning to outpace capacity in three areas in Yellowstone County, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. A surge in active cases in the region, daily new cases and a spike in residents tested who were positive for COVID-19 all reflect a need for caution. These three risk indicators have been updated to yellow on RiverStone Health's COVID-19 dashboard.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County has doubled in the past two weeks, according to a press release from RiverStone Health. In the first 11 days of August, Yellowstone County has reported 434 cases of COVID-19 – a daily average of 39 cases. In the entire month of July, the county reported 451 cases – an average of 14 cases a day.
The positivity rate in the county has doubled in the last month coming to 9.49% on Wednesday, the highest it’s been since January.
Last week, 40 Yellowstone County residents under age 19 tested positive for the virus. Eighteen of those were under age 10.
On Wednesday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 57 active COVID-19 hospitalizations with 18 of the patients in the ICU – more than double the number two weeks ago. Twelve patients are on ventilators, compared with just two patients ventilated two weeks earlier. There are 35 patients from outside of the county admitted in the hospitals, according to the press release.
In March, the county saw an average of 13.5 people hospitalized per day with 4.3 in the ICU and 1.7 intubated. By July, 19.25 patients were hospitalized a day, 5.8 patients were in the ICU and 3.5 were intubated. As of Aug. 9, Yellowstone County averaged 35 COVID patients in hospitals in the last seven days, according to COVID Act Now.
In Yellowstone County, 44.8% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40.4% are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 10.
The state added 376 new cases Wednesday and 4,365 COVID-19 tests. Forty-nine percent of Montanans are fully immunized. As of Aug. 8, the state positivity rate is 10.1%, meaning that testing in the state is low and cases may be going undetected, according to COVID Act Now.