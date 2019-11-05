Roy Neese is leading the race to represent Ward 2 on the Billings City Council over opponent Randy Heinz.
Neese is leading with 2,420 votes, or 62%, cast. Heinz trails behind with 1,410 votes or 36% of the total.
Candidates Neese and Heinz beat out two other candidates in the crowded primary race, with Neese trailing ahead with votes. Ward 2 covers the Heights north of Hilltop Road.
Neese is running as an incumbent, appointed to the council in late 2018. Heinz would be a new face on the council. Both come from a background of volunteerism and their views on Billings are similar.
Both support the idea of a public safety mill levy, although Neese would like to find different sources of revenue other than mill levies. Heinz called for a more proactive approach, like upping services for substance abuse or mental health.
Neese campaigned in favor of the Inner Belt Loop, which would help isolated Heights residents feel connected to the West End. The two differed on the need for a nondiscrimination ordinance. Heinz was a proponent while Neese felt it was up to the state to decide.