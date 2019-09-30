A home in a neighborhood between Billings and Roundup was heavily damaged by a fire early Sunday morning.
The family living in the house was able to get out safely with help from a neighbor, according to Shepherd Volunteer Fire Chief Phil Ehlers.
"A neighbor happened to walk outside and see the fire and went in and got them out," Ehlers said.
The home on Middle Valley Drive was just beginning to catch fire from a garage when Shepherd Fire arrived around 5 a.m.
"The garage was fully involved, and it had started into the attic area above the kitchen," Ehlers said. "So it was up in the trusses and moving across when we got there."
The fire burned hot enough to melt some of the siding on a house next door, Ehlers said.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating, according to YCSO Lt. Dan Paris. There were multiple children, adults and pets in the ranch-style home at the time of the fire, Paris said. Paris described fire damage to the home as "significant."
The Worden Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire. Shepherd Fire cleared the scene of the fire at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to help replace what was lost in the fire.