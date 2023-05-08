Just in time for summer, a new neighborhood cleanup event will assist residents of the South Side Triangle by tidying up the outside area around their homes. The Bright Side Neighborhood Cleanup will take place on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be three dumpsters available both days throughout the South Side Triangle. One dumpster will be placed at South 37th Street and 2nd Avenue South, another will be located at South 29th Street and 6th Avenue South, and another will be on 2nd Avenue South between South 32nd and South 33rd Street. Residents can place trash and unwanted items in the dumpsters free of charge. This opportunity is only available to South Side Triangle residents.

Large items like furniture, cleaning products, and paint should not go in dumpsters, and instead should be hauled to the Billings Regional Landfill at 5240 Jellison Rd.

A recycling dumpster will also be available on Friday, May 12 only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next to the dumpster at South 29th Street and 6th Avenue South.

Residents in the South Side Triangle can request assistance by calling (406) 647-0049 or emailing brightsidecleanup@gmail.com. Assistance may only be requested for residents’ own property. All pets must be secured indoors while volunteers are present. Volunteers are still needed and can sign up using the same contact information.

Members of the Healthy By Design Coalition teamed up with the South Side Neighborhood Task Force, Billings Planning and Community Services, Northern Plains Resource Council, and Community Leadership & Development, Inc. to make this pilot initiative possible.

Healthy By Design has been working on a Healthy Neighborhood strategy with members of the South Side community since 2016. The hope is to create a playbook based on this cleanup effort and provide it to other groups that wish to conduct a similar cleanup in their own neighborhoods. The Coalition was created by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare to improve community health throughout Yellowstone County. To learn more about this effort or the Healthy By Design Coalition, visit www.hbdyc.org.