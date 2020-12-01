Neighborhood fights HOA to keep daycare

The real trouble started a year ago; today it feels like war.
A mother in the Josephine Crossing development south of Billings is in an all-out fight with her homeowners association and accruing daily $100 fines with a lien placed on her property.
"At some point it turned from, 'Oh, there's a few (concerns)' to a vendetta," said Erin Moots.
Moots lives in one of the small, curated neighborhoods in Josephine Crossing, a housing development designed specifically for young families to evoke tight-knit neighborhood living.
Since 2014 she's run a daycare out of her home and for five years it's been a good fit for her and her neighbors. Moots has young children at home, and many of her neighbors need reliable, quality daycare.
Then, in 2019 a retired couple moved door to Moots and, a few months later, filed a complaint with the homeowners association about noisy kids playing in the park and toys left on the sidewalk.
That complaint, Moots said, seemed to put everything in motion.
"Kreative Kids Daycare has been operating in violation of the Josephine Crossing Cottages bylaws over 5 years," the homeowners association board wrote in statement this week. "The HOA Board is tasked with enforcing those bylaws, which do not allow businesses to operate in (the) cottage section of the Josephine Crossing."
Moots had worked with the HOA in the past to resolve concerns as they popped up. Typically it was issues like making sure toys on the lawn were picked up or working out with neighbors the times she'd use the neighborhood park with her daycare kids. In 2015, the HOA asked the Moots family to remove a shed from their yard, which they did.
To help navigate the issue in 2015 and ensure the daycare was in compliance with association bylaws, the HOA board drew up a variance allowing Moots to operate her business.
"The variance to have the business in the neighborhood is one that will stand unchanged, as far as the current HOA board is concerned," the board wrote to Moots in 2015, thanking her for removing the shed. "It was never our intent to have you move or close the business."
When the retired neighbors filed their 2019 complaint with the HOA, the board contacted Moots. (By the end of 2019, the retired couple had moved.)
The board that had issued the variance in 2015 and formalized it in 2018 was not the same board that contacted Moots in 2019. Turnover of the three-person board had occurred every year for several years and the new board working with Moots wanted a stricter approach to bylaws.
The board told Moots in 2019 the variance that had allowed her to operate was invalid because it was never voted on by the full three-person board.
"The board's never had a quorum," said Laura Lauer, a parent in the neighborhood.
For years, the board has operated without all members being present, she said. Lauer served for a time on the HOA board and two years ago her son was enrolled in Moots' daycare.
A big part of her frustration with the fight is the lack of consistency and transparency from the board.
When the board informed Moots in 2019 the variance held no authority, it gave the option of holding a vote among HOA members to formally change the bylaws to allow for her daycare.
In order to change to the bylaw, 75% of the neighborhood had to approve. Lauer said the ballot language obscured the issue of Moots' daycare and presented a question of whether the bylaws should make allowances for any home-based business.
Only 29 of the 42 members returned ballots, and of those only 11 voted to make the change to the bylaws.
"The biggest issue with the board is there hasn't been transparency with the pertinent information," Lauer said.
She believes if Moots' daycare had been the focus of the ballot language it would have passed. If the board had been transparent about what it wanted to do the situation never would have escalated, she said.
Instead, the question of whether Moots could continue to operate went to arbitration, which ended in July.
She lost that, too. And it's a point of deep frustration.
State law makes a distinction between childcare centers and in-home daycare. A childcare business serving more than 12 children is officially a childcare center and requires a specific state license and can only be operated where city zoning allows. It's also forbidden by the HOA's bylaws.
A daycare that serves up to 12 kids can operate as a residential business out of a home. Moots is licensed — something that required a home inspection by the state — as a daycare operator. The section of Billings where Josephine Crossing was built is also zoned for in-home daycare.
The arbitration ruled in favor of the HOA, finding Moots' operation was run more like a daycare center, pointing out that it is clearly forbidden by the HOA's bylaws and the city's zoning.
Moots argues she can't run her daycare like a childcare center because she's licensed by the state as in-home daycare, and thus limited to 12 kids.
"It's just frustrating," Moots said.
After the arbitration ruling, Moots wrote to the board in August requesting a meeting to see if some solution or compromise could be worked out. She never got a response, she said.
Instead, a letter arrived at the end of October informing her she was being fined $100 a day for being in violation of bylaws. The fines started on Oct. 13. A following letter on Nov. 6 threatened to cut off her water.
Moots has held out hope that some solution can be worked out, but acknowledges the situation is bleak. She's asked the HOA board to allow her until the end of the year to wrap up her daycare operation. Families need time to makes other childcare arrangements, she said.
One of those parents is Cameron Parker. She's a nurse living near Moots and has had two kids in daycare there.
"This has been really unfortunate," she said of the situation. "It feels kind of petty."
Having reliable and quality daycare for her kids, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated life, has been a significant help, she said.
"To have it a couple blocks away, it's made us feel safe," Parker said.
Parents and neighbors in support of Moots' daycare stood out in the road on Monday in front of the entrance to Josephine Crossing and in the neighborhood. They held signs drawing attention to what they felt was an unjust move by the HOA.
The board, in a statement, said it had few options.
"While (we) value childcare providers, especially (during) COVID, and we support women-owned businesses, the bylaws must direct our actions," the board wrote. "If we allowed one business to illegally operate, we would have to allow all businesses to do so."
The only way forward the board can see is another vote.
"If Ms. Moots and her supporters are able to collect enough signatures, they can move to amend the bylaws to allow businesses. So far, that has not happened," the board wrote. "As such, the board must enforce the bylaws and follow the arbitration decision."
Meanwhile, Moots' supporters have rallied around her, set up a GoFundMe page to help her cover fines and legal costs, and hopefully garner support.
Moots feels a genuine connection to the kids she cares for and to their families. She's brokenhearted about how the situation has unfolded and frustrated that some solution can't be found.
"It's so bizarre to me that it's gotten this far," she said.
