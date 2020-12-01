Neighborhood fights HOA to keep daycare

Instead, a letter arrived at the end of October informing her she was being fined $100 a day for being in violation of bylaws. The fines started on Oct. 13. A following letter on Nov. 6 threatened to cut off her water.

Moots has held out hope that some solution can be worked out, but acknowledges the situation is bleak. She's asked the HOA board to allow her until the end of the year to wrap up her daycare operation. Families need time to makes other childcare arrangements, she said.

One of those parents is Cameron Parker. She's a nurse living near Moots and has had two kids in daycare there.

"This has been really unfortunate," she said of the situation. "It feels kind of petty."

Having reliable and quality daycare for her kids, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated life, has been a significant help, she said.

"To have it a couple blocks away, it's made us feel safe," Parker said.

Parents and neighbors in support of Moots' daycare stood out in the road on Monday in front of the entrance to Josephine Crossing and in the neighborhood. They held signs drawing attention to what they felt was an unjust move by the HOA.

The board, in a statement, said it had few options.