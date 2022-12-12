Neurodiversity services on the rise across southern Montana

Public understanding of neurodiversity has seen immense growth in recent decades and Montanans are taking the steps to continue that growth.

A new institute at Montana State University Billings and newly certified autism centers are making sure more resources are available to neurodiverse kids and adults.

Neurodiversity refers to the differences in human brain function and cognition and is often associated with autism spectrum disorders but can also include additional types of social, mental and behavioral differences and developmental disabilities like ADHD, dyslexia and Tourette Syndrome.

Current neurodiversity resources in Billings are available at Advanced Therapy Clinic, Pediatric Therapy and AWARE, but increasing demand, insufficient trained professionals along with insurance hurdles have made it difficult to treat all neurodiverse children in the area.

Recognizing the need, MSUB opened its Institute for Neurodiversity and Applied Behavior Analysis this summer to simultaneously treat children in the region and train future health professionals to provide these services. Since there are so many types of conditions that fall under neurodiversity, the Advanced Behavior Analysis looks at the behaviors of children to determine specific interventions for their behaviors along with more suitable living conditions for them.

In the months since accepting clients, the institute has been credentialed by several insurance companies and a waiting list has quickly developed at the institute. A grant was also announced this fall to increase connections and grow Advanced Behavior Analysis services through telehealth to central and eastern Montana facilities.

“It’s still a little bit misunderstood, but I think people are starting to see that it is an evidence-based practice and it does have a great effect on children with disabilities and help them…have a better quality of life,” Hussain noted.

The institute currently serves children in the Billings region with various neurodiversity symptoms through direct and telehealth clinical support. Services are divided into two age groups with treatment for children up to age 6 receiving early intervention treatment on an intensive one-on-one basis and those aged 7-12 learning social skills in groups of four per professional. How many hours of treatment each child receives and what type of treatment they receive are determined by their individual needs and staff availability.

The institute also provides training for children’s families to find out all of their needs and improve their entire quality of life. This includes training sessions with both the child and parent and social skills groups for all the parents in the program. Hussain says this approach has provided them with both a resource and an outlet that wasn't previously available.

“The parents have already told me how much they not only love coming there because they get to hang out and talk with each other, but they told me it’s one of the few places they schedule to take their children that they aren’t resistant to coming to,” Hussain said. “They are pretty excited to come to our group, which makes me pretty happy that I’ve created a safe space for them where they feel excited to go to.”

‘Differences, not deficits’

In addition to a greater understanding of neurodiversity and what it specifically entails, how to properly treat it has also developed over time. Despite being accepted in special education training historically, Advanced Behavior Analysis, or ABA, has gone in and out of favor over the years due to criticisms from the scientific community, according to Montana Center for Inclusive Education Director Tom Manthey.

“It’s not just ABA, but there was a time where there was a medical model of providing services to kids with disabilities, and that general model got kind of discredited, where you kind of looked at someone not as a human being but as a patient,” he said.

Manthey explained that ABA along with that model was largely abandoned by MSUB by the 1980s and it was only when MSUB’s Master’s in Special Education Advanced Studies Applied Behavior Analysis became an option for students in 2009 that the university begin to explore its application in the broader context of disability services.

The biggest shift in treatment today comes in a positive approach of reinforcing neurological differences as strengths rather than weaknesses. Manthey used professional soccer player Tim Howard as an example of someone whose Tourette’s diagnosis decreased his response time and improved his abilities as a goalkeeper. With a similar approach being used for every client, the resulting treatment now embraces these advantages along with any possible disadvantages.

“The biggest difference in the neurodiversity movement is viewing how they are as differences, not deficits,” Hussain said.

In addition to a full staff, the institute provides MSUB students opportunities for internships and student-work towards grad and undergrad degrees in ABA, psychology, rehab and mental health counseling, special education, school counseling and others in applicable fields offered by the college.

Through the new $25,000 grant by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, the institute will establish connections with local school personnel and medical providers in central and Eastern Montana where behavioral services for children are minimal or non-existent.

To date, Hussain has met with professionals in Miles City, Lewistown, Glendive, Wolf Point and Glasgow to share professional ABA practices and potentially set up telehealth options to connect clients back to the institute at MSUB. She intends to travel to Baker next February to establish further connections.

“Basically, we’re reaching out to anywhere in Eastern Montana,” she said.

Building a stronger community

Back in Billings, various organizations have begun providing more inclusive options to those on the spectrum.

In 2022, the Billings Chamber of Commerce, VisitBillings, ZooMontana, the Billings Depot and Boothill Inn & Suites have all become Certified Autism Centers through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, or IBCCES, with a focus on increasing tourism. With the certification, businesses and organizations can now provide accommodations to those on the autistic spectrum who may be sensitive to certain sensory triggers with sound, light, textures.

Within the last month, United Way of Yellowstone County also began training their staff towards certification in order to provide better care for both the kids involved in their out-of-school time programs in Billings and Lockwood’s school districts.

United Way of Yellowstone County CEO and President Kim Lewis said the idea came both after learning of other businesses getting certified and the potential benefits they could have for their work.

“We serve a lot of children…and our staff are always wanting to learn and, quite frankly, they struggle to be the best that they can with the kiddos who have different ways of learning, different ways of responding to life,” she said. “So, it just kind of made sense that we should get certified too so we can… better understand what we’re working with.”

The certification program through IBCCES is an online, self-guided program that takes roughly 14-16 hours for individuals to complete and modules detailing autism and the spectrum along with other types of mental conditions including trauma, depression and anxiety before taking a final exam.

Outside of their work with the kids, United Way has been exploring how to apply the training to their own staff diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders and students’ parents through focus groups to develop behavior plans for their kids. United Way’s out-of-school time program director Michelle Lamberson said it's helped everyone recognize existing mental conditions rather than discover new ones in their community.

“From what I’ve learned from this training is that we’re just better at spotting it now,” she said about neurodiversity. “It’s just so many shades of gray that (before) you just thought that person had a little quirk, but it actually is a social development thing that’s been around for a long time that we didn’t know.”

Although the program doesn’t teach Applied Behavioral Analysis specifically, similarities between the two like positive reinforcement and individual direction are apparent. Under the Federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, students diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders are guaranteed the right to an individually appropriate education but it doesn’t mandate services specifically for it. Despite it not being written in law, more parents and administrators are starting to agree that such treatments offer the best outcomes for children.

Since United Way works directly with students, their parents and the school districts, the hope is that the application of this training can create a continuity of care throughout children’s time both in and out of school. Along with their continued training going forward as needed, Lewis also hopes for United Way to become a resource for other local nonprofits and share their experiences in earning certification, and how its vast applications could benefit their work.

"A lot of the smaller nonprofits don't have the resources to put their staff through it," she said of the certification process. "So, anything we can do to kind of educate or help share the experience just helps make our community stronger."