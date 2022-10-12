Nev. woman sentenced for bringing minor to Billings for commercial sex

A Nevada woman was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to eight years in prison for bringing an underage girl to Billings to engage in commercial sex.

Ashley Michael Stella, 29, is the most recent person federally prosecuted for a sex trafficking crime in the Billings area, with two other men sentenced over the summer to decades in prison for sex trafficking by force.

“I’m not a creep, or a mean or evil person. I just made a bad call,” Stella said moments before District Judge Susan P. Watters issued her sentence.

Billings police officers knocked on a hotel room door in April 2021, according to court documents, responding to a tip of possible commercial sex activity. Three people came out of the room: Stella, a 65-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

Federal indictments followed an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Montana Department of Justice and the Billings Police Department. Stella admitted to police she met the 16-year-old in Las Vegas, Nevada and introduced her to the commercial sex trade. She traveled with the girl in April 2021 from Nevada, into Idaho and eventually Montana, making stops to engage in commercial sex. In December 2021, Stella pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a minor to engage in prostitution.

Two others were indicted in connection to trafficking the 16-year-old girl. Those include Mark Jay Albrecht, the 65-year-old man who was allegedly with Stella and the girl at the Billings hotel room, and Cecile Jerome Hatchett. Hatchett is charged with conspiring with Stella to have the 16-year-old engage in sex for money, along with allegedly threatening a witness in the investigation. Prosecutors are alleging Albrecht lied to investigators about his intentions in meeting with Stella and the girl.

Stella herself suffered as a teenager, Federal Defender Evangelo Arvanetes said in court Wednesday. She entered into prostitution at 16, and was subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse from pimps and members of her own family. During her late teens, she became addicted to heroin. While she managed to quit heroin and free herself from pimps, Stella still relied on prostitution for income.

Stella’s early life skewed her judgement to the point she thought she was helping the 16-year-old girl after they met in the fall of 2020, Arvanetes said. The girl was destitute, and Stella thought she could rescue her. Arvanetes argued in court for a sentence of four years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus said Stella’s intentions were far from altruistic. In teaching the girl how to post commercial sex ads online and how the two could pool their money, Stella knew that as a minor the girl would generate more money. She was not being a caregiver, he said, but a predator.

When given the chance to speak, Stella apologized but reiterated she thought she was protecting the girl. Stella had no support when she was 16, she said, and wanted to offer that to the girl.

“I know that was wrong, and I will be paying for that,” she said.

Stella may have thought she was rescuing the girl, Judge Watters said before sentencing, but she was really perpetuating abuse. Young women, like the 16-year-old and Stella earlier in her life, need protection and not to be preyed upon, Watters said.

Following her prison sentence, Watters ordered Stella be under federal supervision for five years. She also ordered Stella to pay $2,500 in restitution.

In August, a local network of law enforcement officials and advocates joined a nationwide effort to identify possible victims of sex trafficking. They reached four women in Billings, the Gazette previously reported.

If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or Text 233733.