Nevada man pleads not guilty to felonies connected to crash that killed Billings teen

A Nevada man pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges Tuesday connected to a 2021 wreck in Billings that resulted in the death of a teenager.

Christian James Harshbarger appeared in Yellowstone County District Court via teleconference. The 20-year-old faces charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault and two counts of criminal endangerment.

Harshbarger and two passengers were driving east on Rimrock Road in a pickup truck on Feb. 2, 2021, according to charging documents. When they reached Virginia Lane, the truck collided with a sedan driven by a 17-year-old girl traveling with her younger sister. The collision killed the girl and put her sister in the hospital.

Following a subsequent investigation of the crash, prosecutors alleged that Harshbarger was driving at speed of about 52 mph as he approached Virginia Lane, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The wreck occurred as the sedan was turning onto Rimrock Road. Harshbarger, documents say, “showed no signs of braking.”

Harshbarger told police after the crash that as he was driving on Rimrock Road, he spotted a friend in a vehicle traveling the opposite direction. He said he pointed and looked over at his friend. When he looked back at the road, the sedan was in front of him. He tried hitting the brakes, he said, but it did not work. A blood draw taken from Harshbarger showed that he had 11 ng/ml of THC in his blood, more than twice the state limit for driving.

First responders pronounced Christine Croft dead at the scene. Her sister, 14 at the time, required surgery for her injuries. Both of Harshbarger’s passengers were also hospitalized, but survived. A combination of speed, cannabis use and potential inattentiveness are all considered to be factors that caused the crash, according to court documents.

Both Harshbarger and the City of Billings are facing a lawsuit filed by Croft’s family. The suit alleges negligence on the part of Harshbarger and city officials in failing to address what they knew to be a potentially dangerous intersection at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane. That danger was in part due to a stucco and brick wall built between 2007 and 2008 on the intersection’s southwest corner. After remaining on a priority list for city planners for years, a traffic light was installed at the intersection in October 2021, about six months after the fatal crash.

District Court Judge Rod Souza permitted Harshbarger, who currently lives and works in Reno, Nevada, to appear digitally for his arraignment. He also allowed Harshbarger to remain out of custody until his next court date on the conditions that he submit to drug monitoring for both marijuana and illegal drugs, abstain from alcohol, limit his time behind the wheel to essential driving only and that he remain in Reno.

If convicted of vehicular homicide while under the influence, Harshbarger could be imprisoned for up to 30 years and fined up to $50,000. A conviction for negligent vehicular assault comes with up to 10 years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. He may also have to pay restitution.

Harshbarger, who is represented by Casey J. Heitz of Parker, Heitz & Cosgrove, PLLC, is slated to appear again in court May 12 and has a tentative trial date scheduled for June.

