New and current blood donors encouraged to give

To encourage more people to become blood donors, Sept. 1-7 has been declared National Blood Donation Week. New blood donors are needed every day to replace those who can no longer donate.

September is also National Preparedness Month, which highlights the importance of always having enough blood readily available when and where patients need it.

Additionally, governors across the U.S., including Montana’s Governor Steve Bullock, have proclaimed a Blood Donation Day, designated as Sept. 4, 2020.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, according to a press release from Vitalant.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements may apply to donors 22 and younger. Donors who are 16 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. Some 17-year-olds may need permission depending on their state or school’s requirements.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

