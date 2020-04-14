New and expecting moms in Montana experience uncertainty, loneliness during pandemic

Prenatal appointments are planned by trimester and depend on what the appointment is — for example, if a mother needs an ultrasound, needs her blood drawn, and other check-ups. Normally, these visits happen every four weeks.

If a mother is at higher risk or is having issues, she’ll be seen in person, but hospitals are also taking advantage of telehealth visits to minimize a mother’s risk of exposure at the hospital.

In the birth center, the mother is allowed only one support person during labor and delivery at Billings Clinic. The person can leave and return to campus, but he or she is screened with questions and given a mask.

Joda will have her husband by her side during the birth, but not having the support of her mother by her side will be difficult.

“My mom’s a really strong woman, and she’s trying to maintain that for me, but I know deep down it kills her to know that her youngest daughter will be going through labor and she can’t be there,” Joda said.

And not only will a majority of her support network not be there during the birth, but Billings Clinic physicians are recommending friends and family refrain from visiting the baby at home for three months.