New apartments in downtown Billings' old women's shelter will get $250k in assistance for updates

New development in the old Women's and Family Shelter on 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings will get a $250,000 boost to help it convert the old space into new apartments.

The three story building was purchased last year by the Widmyer Corp., a real estate company out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The company has since converted some of the space into apartments and hopes to finish the project in the next year.

Wydmyer has dubbed its project the Lincoln Apartments, drawing on the building's original name — the Lincoln Hotel, built in 1916.

"This building is intended for what I call workforce housing," Steve Widmyer told Billings City Council members Monday night.

The apartments will rent for between $500 and $700 a month.

Council members unanimously approved $250,000 in tax increment finance help; the overall project will cost just over $2 million and will include five ground floor apartments with patios, a corner shop or restaurant and 23 apartments on the second and third floors.

The $250,000 awarded to the Lincoln Apartments project comes through downtown Billings' tax increment financing district, a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into public/private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district.

The goal is for the renewal projects to lift property values in the entire district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.

The project was met with mostly enthusiasm by council members, many of whom pointed to the significant need for more affordable housing downtown.

"Love the proposal," said council member Kendra Shaw, who represents part of downtown Billings. "I'm so in favor of workforce housing."

Widmyer is a property management and development company that specializes in residential and commercial property. It owns four buildings in downtown Billings, including the Babcock and its floor of apartments.

At the meeting Steve Widmyer explained his company understands the need for affordable housing as a method for revitalizing the downtown area. If people can afford to live in the areas where they work, those areas become a vibrant, thriving community, he said.

"It's an exciting development," Mayor Bill Cole told Widmyer. "We wish you the best."