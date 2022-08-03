New car wash complex going in old Sports Authority lot in Billings

Billings appears to be experiencing a car wash renaissance.

Glacier Express Car Wash, which opened its first location at the corner of 20th Street West and King Avenue West two years ago, is expanding to a second location, taking the old Sports Authority spot on 24th Street West near Central Avenue.

Glacier Express is owned by Dan Palmer, who also owns a car wash in Columbus.

The new Glacier Express joins Buggy Bath Car Wash near the northwest corner of Shiloh Road and Central Avenue as the newest multiple-vehicle car wash complexes to open in town.

The Alberta, Canada-based Mint Smartwash opened in 2017 across the street from MetraPark.

The construction of the new facility on 24th Street brings life to a corner of West End Billings that's been dormant for more than six years.

Sports Authority permanently closed at that location in 2016 and then three years later the building was torn down. The structure originally was a Safeway grocery store built in 1981 and had been a mainstay of Billings, sitting across the street from West High.

The new car wash joins a spate of construction projects popping up all along 24th Street West. A mile south, Billings' first Chick-fil-A is quickly going up in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, which took the place of Toys R Us after the toy company declared bankruptcy in 2018.

Early last year Chase Bank opened a new branch building next to Winco Foods at the corner of Central and 24th. Across the parking lot facing 24th, Panera Bread opened its first Billings location the year before.